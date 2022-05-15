The Gordon Central High School track and field team head several good showings last week at the GHSA 2A state track meet at connect stadium in Columbus.Pace Academy was the 2A state champ on both the boys and the girls side, and while the Warriors were farther back in the team results, they still had 20 student-athletes in the field and that's what counts.
Senior Meredith Campuzano had the team's highest finish, placing third in the discus with a 125-11 throw. The state champ was a part of Region 7-2A with Sarah Hodges of Chattooga winning the event with a distance of 132 feet even. She and Campuzano have competed against each other many times.
Her 125-11 came on the first of her six throws last zthirsay on the first day of competition. Her second best throw was a 121-08, which was her last one.
Junior Marquavious Yopp was eighth in the long jump at 20-06 for Gordon Central.
Putnam County had two of the top three finishes, including the state champ with a 23-07 as only two jumpers went beyond that length.
Yopp's top jump came on his first attempt of the meet. He went farther than 20 feet on four of his next five with a 20-01.75 his second best.
Kaity Hames was tenth in the 2A girls' 800-meter race, running a 2:31.52. The 800-m prelims featured one of the state's closest closes with a 2:22.52 winning it and a 2:22.56 coming in second.
Ashton Henson was 11th in the state in the pole vault with a height of 9-06. The 9-06 was also the height for tenth place, but Henson needed one more jump to clear the bar.
The top vault was 12-06, which was reached by two people and two vaulters went 12 feet.
The Warriors were part of three relays with the girls in two of them.
The girls ran in the 4-x-200, finishing with a 1:52.01 as a team. Oglethorpe County won it with a 1:44.64 and the second-place time was just over 1:45.
Cassie Chastain, Raniyah Ellis, Kaity Hames, and Kayla Caudill made up that GC relay.
The Lady Warriors also were in the 4-x-400, coming in at 4:32.51. Oglethorpe County won that relay as well, recording a fast 4:08.91.
Chastain, Caudill, Hames, and Arlene Gutierrez made up that relay.
On the boys side, Gordon Central ran in the 4-x-400 relay and were two seconds off reaching the finals with a 3:36.23.
Woodville-Tompkins was the winner with a 3:25.73 and Pace Academy was the runner-up.
Camden Miles, Blake Broom, Marquavious Yopp, and Jackson Kiker made up that GC group.
And Miles competed in the 400-meter run, closing at 52.41 seconds. The first place 49.82 was the only one under 50 seconds and four runners had times between 50 and 52 seconds.