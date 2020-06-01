The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District announced that its recreation area campgrounds at five facilities will reopen for visitors Monday.
Visitors will also be able to begin placing campsite reservations on the Recreation.gov website or smartphone app.
The following Corps projects will reopen a select number of their campgrounds on Monday:
- Allatoona Lake
- Carters Lake
- Lake Lanier
- Okatibbee Lake
- Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway
- West Point Lake (campgrounds re-opened on May 18)
Because the health and safety of the visiting public and staff remain the highest priority, the Corps will continue to monitor national health data and local conditions for strategies on reopening campgrounds and facilities at other areas.
Only campgrounds using the Recreation.gov website and smartphone app, and campgrounds with auto-fee machines, will be reopening at the present time.
Because there may be specific campgrounds that remain closed, visitors should check the Corps' local Facebook pages to track the status of their desired destination, or call the project resource office to inquire on further information.
All campsites will be 100% reservable with zero-day window. Gate attendants are prohibited from completing onsite transactions, so campers are strongly encouraged to complete their reservations prior to arrival to expedite the check-in process.
Visitors to Corps projects are asked to practice safe social distancing as a courtesy to other guests and consider stocking hand sanitizer for additional safety. Signs also are posted limiting the number of people that may occupy a facility at one time.
For more information about the recreation opportunities in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, click here.