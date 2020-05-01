The City of Calhoun’s Sharon Nelson has recently earned the designation of Master Municipal Clerk, which is awarded by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks Inc.
IIMC grants the MMC designation only to those municipal clerks who complete demanding education requirements and who have a record of significant contributions to their local government, their community and state.
Calhoun City Manager Paul Worley said he was proud of Nelson for earning the designation, saying she has worked hard to achieve that goal.
“I think it’s a testament to her character as a city employee that she worked to better herself and to provide better service to the city,” Worley said.
The International Institute of Municipal Clerks, founded in 1947, has 14,000 members throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries, and the mission of this global non-profit corporation is to enhance the education opportunities and professional development of its diverse membership.
Stephanie Carouthers Kelly, president of the IIMC, said that in light of the speed and drastic nature of change these days, lifelong learning is not only desirable, it is necessary for all in local government to keep pace with growing demands and changing needs of the citizens we serve. She said Calhoun can take immense pride in Nelson’s educational accomplishments and achievement of this milestone.
“On behalf of the IIMC Board of Directors, I am honored to endorse the conferring of MMC to Sharon Nelson, MMC of the City of Calhoun,” said Kelly. “We share your pride in this achievement and we applaud your support of the role Sharon plays in your city.”