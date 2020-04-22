Calhoun has always been the sort of community that comes together to offer support and comfort during a crisis and its response to the coronavirus pandemic has been no exception.
In the nearly six weeks since emergency management confirmed the first local case of COVID-19, residents have come together to provide food for vulnerable people, offer up words of prayer for healthcare workers and raise funds for those who have been economically impacted by the virus. They have also come together to make masks.
A group of 19 women from across the community came together in mid-March to start sewing masks for the elderly and the ill. Dubbed the Mask Angels, the women have since provided more than 2,500 masks to healthcare workers, the elderly, school employees, families and business leaders in Calhoun-Gordon County.
Marsha McDaniel and her daughter Etta, the two women responsible for putting the group together in its earliest days, said it has been a blessing to work on the project together and to see how strong Calhoun really is.
“Me being a teenager, I know about our community, but I’ve never been this in touch with it, if that makes sense. It’s been really amazing for me to see everything,” Etta, a cheerleader at Calhoun High School, said. “I’ve always heard people say our community is so close and I’d never really seen it firsthand. Now I have and I feel blessed to be part of it.”
Marsha, an employee at AdventHealth Gordon, said they first decided to start making masks after Lisa Worley, a supervisor at AdventHealth, said there was a need for masks. She was worried about patient’s families who were visiting the hospital.
“I posted on Facebook that we needed ladies to help us sew because neither me or Etta knew how. Within no time at all, I had a bunch of different ladies offering to help who were so excited to be able to do something,” Marsha said. “They all had fabric, which they provided, and we got elastic donated to us. We handled cutting the elastic and the women made the masks.”
From there, it snowballed into something bigger.
Community members with cancer and other illnesses started to reach out with requests. Family members started to contact the McDaniels with requests for masks for their elderly family members. They’ve donated to firemen and emergency workers. Then, Calhoun High School made a request for 90 masks during the week of Spring Break.
“They called and said, ‘Marsha, we just got word from the governor that when we open back up, everyone doing the lunches has to have a mask,’” Marsha recalled. “I had already given them 65 the week before. They needed 90 more. I wasn’t sure we could do it, but I called Marisa [Rutdledge] and she said, ‘Just go get me the fabric and we’ll get it done.’”
Marsha said she brought an array of gold, white and black fabric and elastics to Rutledge, a member of the sewing group who once sewed 180 masks in a week, on Thursday evening. She had the completed 90 masks back to Marsha by Saturday.
The masks made by the group feature two layers of landscape cotton fabric, a filter and elastics to go up around the ears and hold the mask in place. They are also sterilized.
“Once we get them, we wash them and put Lysol fabric sterilizer inside. When they come out of the dryer no one touches them again unless they are wearing gloves,” Marsha said. “We package them with gloves and no one touches them until the person opens up there package at home or wherever.”
The commitment to cleanliness and safety is continued throughout the pickup and payment process as well.
Marsha and Etta are careful to practice social distancing and remain six feet away from others when dropping off mask donations, and buyers who pick up and pay for their masks at the McDaniel’s home are asked to do the same. A table has been set up outside their home where they place masks in the morning so that customers can pick them up. Payment is handled through Venmo most often, though Marsha said customers can leave cash if that is easier.
Sometimes, Marsha said, they will wave and greet people from the window when they see them come to collect their masks. Other times, they have come outside to speak while still maintaining a safe distance.
“We had one lady come to visit who had cancer and we prayed with her in the driveway,” Marsha said. “It’s something really special.”
Etta, who said she looks forward to seeing people come and pick up, recently told her mother she wanted to spread that special feeling to the healthcare workers in the community who have done so much to slow the spread and protect vulnerable people. She wanted them to know how thankful Calhoun and Gordon County are for their dedication.
“So, I kind of took this idea from cheerleading where we write these positive notes for people,” Etta said. “We asked kids to start writing notes that we could leave with the masks saying thank you or whatever it is that they wanted to say. We make sure the healthcare workers get them and they’re on index cards so they can keep them in the pocket of their scrubs while they work.”
These are just a few of those messages:
♦ “Thank you for saving lives.” — Ava B.
♦ “I am with you and will watch over you wherever you go. — Genesis 28:15” — Anonymous
♦ “I am praying for you!” — Love, Molly W.
♦ “You are awesome!” —Love, McKenna
Prices for masks are posted on Marsha McDaniel’s Facebook page. They vary depending on what set and how many masks are ordered.
Donations, Marsha said, are appreciated. Monetary donations can be sent over Venmo @Marsha-McDaniel-4. Those hoping to donate fabric, thread, elastic or other materials should contact Marsha McDaniel directly.