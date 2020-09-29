Harbin Clinic, a physician-owned and led multi-specialty medical group in Northwest Georgia, encourages everyone over the age of six months to get a flu vaccine and practice healthy habits to reduce the transmission rate and slow the spread of contagious illnesses.
“Getting a flu shot plays an essential role in protecting yourself, your family and the community,” said Dr. Ken Howard of Harbin Clinic Family Medicine Calhoun.
Howard emphasizes that the best way to prevent influenza is to get a flu vaccine annually. He adds that since flu virus strains change nearly every year, the best time to get the vaccine is at the beginning of the season.
“In addition to a vaccine, we should all practice good health hygiene that includes wearing a mask, washing our hands, practicing social distancing and staying home when sick,” said Howard.
The flu is a contagious respiratory illness produced by influenza viruses that infects the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs and can cause mild to severe illness. Flu viruses are spread by tiny air droplets that are released into the air when someone sick sneezes, coughs or speaks.
Most people who get the flu will have mild to moderate symptoms that may include a fever, cough, sore throat, and muscle or body aches. However, some individuals, such as young children, older people or those with underlying health conditions, can have serious complications from the flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone over 6 months of age get the flu shot before the flu season begins in October and runs through March. Those who are high-risk, and their contacts and caregivers, should prioritize receiving the flu vaccine.
This year’s flu season is more complex as communities work to avoid a flu epidemic on top of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 and the flu are caused by different viruses but are both contagious respiratory illnesses. Flu is caused by influenza viruses and COVID-19 is caused by infection with a coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2.
“Symptoms between the two viruses are similar, and it may be difficult to determine the difference between them based on symptoms alone,” said Infectious Disease and Travel Medicine physician Dr. John Hostetler. “Testing for COVID-19 may be required to help confirm a diagnosis.”
Harbin Clinic patients can get the flu vaccine from their primary care physician. Testing for COVID-19 is also available at Harbin Clinic Immediate Care.