The Calhoun High School boys and girls cross country teams competed in the 5A, 6A and 7A race at the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational, which takes place annually on the Georgia High School Association state championship course.
Felipe Barrios swarmed to a big day, soundly winning his second consecutive race in the strong field with a time of 17:17 on the difficult, hilly course.
The boys team used a new lineup and built depth with a strong showing. Enders Cinto, Dekota Ovalle, freshman Chris Garduno and Isaac Thacker all contributed to the scoring total. Nicholas Repp and Ricardo Meija also ran strong for the Swarm.
In the girls race, Anna Gibson ran a fast 22:38 to lead the Lady Swarm. She finished 11th overall, narrowly missing a medal and top ten finish by less than one-tenth of a second.
Freshman Kate Cortes and Joanne Garcia showed improvements from the previous week with strong performances. Angie Jimenez, Jasmine Rodriguez, Linda Perez and Katrina Dong also contributed to the team finish.
In a field of more than 20 teams, the girls placed 18th and the boys 19th. The Swarm will travel to Varnell on Thursday to compete in the Grove Level Stampede against teams from all across Northwest Georgia.