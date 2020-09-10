After several canceled meets and months of preparation, the Calhoun High School cross country team finally started their season at the Run at the Rock Invitational at Woodland High School.
The invitational featured 20 teams from across Georgia. In his first race at the AAAAA level, Felipe Barrios bested talent from all classifications to win the overall boys race in a time 16:48. After climbing “the rock” hill, Barrios separated himself from the competition over the last mile and executed a perfect kick to win the race.
In the girls' race, all-area runner Anna Gibson made a statement in her first race as a junior at the AAAAA level by earning a medal with a 14th overall finish in a time of 22:07.
Angel Santiago, Enders Cinto, Francisco Pena and freshman Chris Garduno all contributed to the Swarm’s finish. Dakota Ovalle and Ricardo Meija ran well at the varsity level. The boys would go on to finish 12th.
For the girls, Joanne Garcia and freshman Kate Cortes ran well in their first-ever race for the Swarm. Katrina Dong and Angie Jimenez also contributed to the team score. Jasmine Rodriguez and Lisbeth Guiterrez competed strongly at the varsity level. The girls would finish 14th in the race.
In the JV race, Andy Mendoza and Tyler Blevins performed well. Results can be found at: https://ga.milesplit.com/articles/285323-highlights-from-run-at-the-rock.
The Swarm will look to improve as they travel to Carrollton on Saturday for the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational.