Calhoun boys’ basketball coach Vince Layson and his team walked off the court heartbroken, as they had just suffered a 65-63 double-overtime loss to Franklin County in the first-round of the state tournament this past February. Layson could hold his head high, knowing all the success he has had in his years at the reigns of the Calhoun boys’ basketball program and knowing that there was always next year to improve on the first-round exit that capped a 17-11 (10-6 in Region 6-AAA) regular season.
No one could have expected what happened next. COVID-19 happened, which meant no summer basketball, along with a delayed football season that entailed not having the majority of Layson’s team for more games than usual. Also, the Jackets would have to face a whole new challenge of moving up to a new region and classification without a lot of their production from last season with the graduation of Gage Maffetone, Caleb Boone and Tonocito Martha.
When asked about his expectations for the team this season, Layson just laughs.
“I really don’t know,” Layson said. “There are a lot of question marks, especially with football going as deep as it has with their season being pushed back. Typically, we have a summer to have a preseason, so we kind of get a good look (at the players) in the summer most years. This year we don’t have that look... Getting bumped up into AAAAA as well (is a challenge) for obvious reasons.
"Most teams already have their players. They don’t share as many as we do with football. I’m looking forward to the challenge. There are some really good teams in our region. We could be toward the top or toward the bottom. I really don’t know, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Calhoun is projected to return only two senior players in Jake Prather and Walt McKenzie, but the Jackets make up for it in the fact that they will have a large, talented junior class highlighted by 6 foot-5 inch shooting guard Peyton Law and point guard Christopher Lewis, who are expected to be the two main leaders this season according to Layson. Layson expects a lot out of his seven-man junior class as a whole this winter.
“They (the junior class) have some good experience,” Layson said. “I think I’m really looking for depth to rise up and take ownership of the team a little bit. I think the biggest thing is watching those guys mature and take over our team.”
The juniors will feature heavily in a starting five that is still in flux due in part to the uncertainties of not having all the players available yet. Dylan Faulkner, a sophomore who stands at a whopping 6 foot-7 inches, is a matchup nightmare for opponents at forward, as he can stretch the floor, shoot from outside and also use his size down low. He is slated to start, while Christopher Lewis will start at point guard.
From there, it is anyone’s guess.
“It’s pretty much still up in the air,” Layson said. “The other three spots will kind of be up for grabs. Peyton Law - he’ll probably be in the mix. Jaylan Harris, Walt McKenzie, Jake Prather - all those guys will be battling. It’s more or less going to be (about the) matchup from night to night.”
Despite the thought of having to play a solid Blessed Trinity squad, a highly ranked Cass team and an athletic Cartersville team, along with all the other challenges of the new classification, Layson stays calm and echoes the sentiment of many area coaches.
“Right now, as it stands, I’m just excited to be able to play basketball with COVID-19 with the way the world is right now and things being shut down and not being normal,” Layson said. “It may look a little bit different with the way they’ve changed the basketball rules a little bit with jump balls and sanitation of the basketballs. I can handle the change. I’m just glad we’re playing.”