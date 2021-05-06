The Calhoun Woman's Club will host its inaugural Fill My Bowl Soup Luncheon on Saturday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Gordon County Historical Society, located at 335 South Wall St.
According to club president Sara Keys, proceeds from the event will benefit the Voluntary Action Center.
"Anyone who comes will be able to choose a unique bowl to fill with soup and take home with them afterward," Keys said. "So, yes, we are donating the funds we raise to the VAC, but we are also hoping that the bowls remind everyone that hunger is real in our county."
Those who attend the luncheon will be able to choose whichever bowl strikes their fancy from dozens of hand-selected bowls, some of which were made specifically by local artists for the event and that range in size from the standard size to "giant soup bowl size with a handle."
Keys said the club is currently planning to offer bread, drinks and desserts in addition to soup. Soup options, she said, will include: broccoli cheese, chicken tortilla, vegetarian bean, chicken gumbo, pozole, gazpacho, vegetable beef and baked potato. To-go soup options will be available as well.
Tickets to the Fill My Bowl Soup Luncheon are $25 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite under "Fill My Bowl."
Heading into the next few months, Keys said the club will be focusing largely on the Sequoyah Ball, which will be held later this year after previously being cancelled due to COVID-19 complications. Tickets for the ball will go on sale in June.
The Calhoun Woman's Club meet every second Thursday from September to May. The next meeting is scheduled for May 13 at 11 a.m. at the Gordon County Historical Society, located at 335 South Wall St. More information about the Calhoun Woman's Club and its signature events can be found online at calhounwomansclub.org.