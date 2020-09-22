All eyes of football fans around Calhoun and Gordon County will be focused on Phil Reeve Stadium on Friday night as Calhoun is the only team playing in the area with both Sonoraville and Gordon Central on bye weeks.
The Yellow Jackets will finally play their first home game of the season against Ridgeland after playing Dalton, McCallie and Cedartown all on the road previously.
Because of COVID-related concerns, it will also be Senior Night for the Jackets, and Calhoun Coach Clay Stephenson is excited for the opportunity.
“It’s nice to play a team we’re a little bit familiar with (in Ridgeland),” Stephenson said. “We’ve played them the last two years. During that period, we hadn’t played Dalton or Cedartown or McCallie. Coach (Kip) Klein (of Ridgeland) is a great coach, so I know he’ll have his kids ready. They’re always big and physical and fast. This year’s no different. We know we’ll have our hands full on Friday night.”
Ridgeland has taken a slight step back recently, but the program is looking to return to the success of previous years. Ridgeland’s Klein is in his second year at the head-coaching helm of the Panthers after going 6-4 in his debut regular season last year and reaching the playoffs as the top seed in Region 6-AAAA. (Ridgeland is now in Region 7-AAAA.)
Ridgeland has had a tough schedule so far this season that included the likes of Rabun County and Dalton. While the Panthers are still seeking their first win of 2020, they are still a dangerous team, especially on the lines of scrimmage, according to Stephenson.
“It starts with their offensive line and defensive line,” he said. “They’re very big up front. They try to control the game with their lines of scrimmage on both sides. They’re 0-3, but they’re a very dangerous 0-3. If they can win that line-of-scrimmage battle, they got enough speed on the edges and in the backfield that they can bust one at any time.”
A reason for the Panthers’ slow start may be linked to the fact that Ridgeland’s run-heavy offense is having to break in a new quarterback (Chase Watkins) and fullback (Jeremiah Turner) this year. While they are both undoubtedly growing into their starting roles, Stephenson says they are both good football players.
“They (Chase Watkins and Jeremiah Turner) are both solid,” Stephenson said. “Both of them are new. Their fullback, who they run a lot with, plays defensive end as well. He’s a really good athlete on both sides of the football. He’s one that stood out, especially on the defensive side of the ball, as one of their top players.”
Running back KeSean Eubanks will also be a factor in this game as he shares carries with Turner. Besides having to slow down their skill position players, Stephenson ultimately knows his team has to win in the trenches.
“Their size (worries me),” Stephenson said. “We’ve been a big-play offense for the most part throughout the year. If they can control the football and the line of scrimmage and we turn it over a little bit, that’s probably the biggest concern. We got to make sure we win the battle up front and get them out of what they really want to do. If they do and they start pounding on you and control the ball, it could be a long night.”
On Calhoun’s end of things, a big area of improvement that Stephenson wants to see from his team in this game and moving forward that was lacking against Cedartown last week is offensive execution on first down.
“We got to execute on first downs,” Stephenson said. “We went back and watched the game against Cedartown, and we were 2nd-and-10 probably six or seven times. That makes the play call tough, and it makes that second down a very tough down. If we can get a few yards on first down, it’ll make the second-down play call a lot better. Our drive starters are what we call them. That would be the biggest area of improvement I want to see from the game against Cedartown to Ridgeland.”
Although it would be easy to overlook an 0-3 Ridgeland team and look ahead to tough region tests down the road, Stephenson and his team are focused solely on putting on a good showing in front of their home crowd at 7:30 p.m.
“It will be our first home game,” Stephenson said. “We’ve been on the road for three weeks, so getting to come back home and play in front of our home fans on Senior Night, they’ll be tons of pressure on everybody to go out and put on a good performance.”