The Georgia Press Association recently announced the results of the 2020 Better Newspaper Contest after the traditional ceremony was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Calhoun Times placed first or second in five categories.
"The cool thing about this contest is that it's judged by our newspaper peers in another state. Each year the GPA swaps with another state's association and the members volunteer to judge. So these awards are from people who know what it takes and how much work goes into the crafting of a newspaper, and that means a lot," said Calhoun Times Managing Editor Daniel Bell. "It also shows that while we might have a small staff, we're still able to produce some top quality content for our readers."
Overall awards for the Calhoun Times included first place in the Page One competition and second place for the Editorial Page contest.
Individually, Bell and Staff Writer Kelcey Caulder shared a first place win in the Breaking News category, former Sports Editor Michael Baron was awarded first place in Sports Feature Writing, and Bell took home a second place award for Sports Photo.
The judge in the Page One competition noted that a slight redesign of the front page that took place in the spring of 2019 "really cleaned up the page and added good visual organization." The judge for the Editorial Page contest praised the quality of writing and the diversity of voices presented.
The prize for Breaking News resulted from the Calhoun Times' coverage of the fires at DHM Adhesives, Clean Sweep and a local residence, as well the murder of a local woman allegedly by Dwight Juliuse Jones, who then had a shoot out with police before surrendering.
"Terrific work by staff members to chase two A1 stories breaking on the same day. Thorough deadline report," the judge wrote of the entry.
Baron submitted a trio of feature articles in his award-winning entry, including a profile feature about Gordon Central High School Football Coach T.J. Hamilton, a look at local Georgia Tech football teammates Kenny Cooper and Jack DeFoor, and a report called "True Warrior" about the night Gordon Central's Jesse Walters scored a touchdown.
"The 'True Warrior' story was spectacular and touching. All three submissions were strong, but 'Warrior' stood out," wrote the judge.
Bell's second place Sports Photo was a shot of Gordon Central running back David Lindsay stiff-arming a Dade County defender during a game last fall.