Members of the Calhoun High School Thespian Troupe No. 2940 of the International Thespian Society (ITS), the honor society for high school theater students, collected 335 cans of non-perishables over the weekend that were donated to the Voluntary Action Center as part of Treat So Kids Can Eat (TOTS Eat).
TOTS Eat is a national community service program for ITS-member schools to collect canned and dry goods for local charities and food banks. Since the campaign began in 2003, Thespian troupes have collected and distributed over four million pounds of food to help their neighbors in need.
Troupe Director Julie Leggett said, “I am so proud of these students. In addition to their regular schoolwork, and their commitment to the fall production of Freaky Friday and all that entails in terms of rehearsals, they truly believe in the motto of TOTS Eat, ‘Because hunger is a very scary thing,’ and make time to collect food. They work to make their community better both on stage and off.”
About the Educational Theatre Association
Home of the International Thespian Society, the Educational Theatre Association is an international association with more than 135,000 active members. EdTA’s mission is shaping lives through theatre education: honoring student achievement in theatre; supporting teachers by providing professional development, resources, and recognition; and influencing public opinion that theatre education is essential and builds life skills. EdTA is the home of the International Thespian Society, an honorary organization established at nearly 5,000 schools, that has inducted more than 2.3 million theatre students since its founding in 1929. EdTA also produces the International Thespian Festival and publishes Dramatics magazine for high school theatre students, and Teaching Theatre, a journal for theatre education professionals. The Educational Theatre Foundation is the philanthropic arm of EdTA.