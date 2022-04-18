The Calhoun High School boys and girls golfers will take the first step of the postseason Thursday when both teams play in the Area 7/8-5A tournament at Fields Ferry Golf Course.
The top two teams on each side of the aisle will automatically qualify for the State Tournament next month with the third and fourth place teams qualifying for the Sectional tournament later this month and one more chance to make it to state.
Individually, the top 10 will also qualify for the next round.
"It should be a great tournament," Calhoun head girls golf coach Clay Stephenson. "There will be a lot of good younger golfers there, both girls and boys. There will be a lot of good teams and a lot of good players there and we're hearing the weather should be pretty good. So it should be a good day of golf."
The Calhoun girls will be led by defending 5A state champion Ella Manley, who has definitely looked the part in the first few tournaments the team has played in.
"Emma has been awesome," Stephenson said. "She's played very well in every tournament we've played in. She's won a couple of them and her scores has been excellent. Emma's just really playing outstanding golf right now.
"I know she's looking forward to the Area tournament and I definitely think she's has a chance to repeat what she did last year, but the main thing is that she goes out and plays well on Thursday and qualifies for the next round. But I definitely think she's has to be one of the leaders on the girls' side."
After Manley, he has a young team that has says is getting every time they take the course.
"I'm enjoying working with the girls and they're learning the game and their scores are getting lower all the time," Stephenson said. "But right now they're beginners and they just need to keep playing. And I think being around a golfer like Emma with the success she's had is a good thing, for them, because they can learn a lot from her. But they're working hard and I am proud of the work they've put in to get better."
On the boys side, it would seem Calhoun has to be one of the team favorites besides having Ethan Lunsford as one of the prohibitive favorites to be the individual gold medalist. Lunsford has won two tournaments this spring, and shot an amazing 5-under par 67 to win the LaFayette Invitational about a month ago.
At the recent Yellow Jacket tournament, Lunsford was also the gold medalist but Hayden Jackson, Beau Black and Reece Hood all shot 79 or lower with Jackson shooting a 76 while Black had a 78 and Hood had a 79.
The Area tournament is held instead of a Region tournament like in other sports with two regions combined into one for competition. The Yellow Jackets participate in Region 7 and this tournament will also include the schools from Region 8.
For Calhoun, the Area event will not be the final tournament of the year as they still have a couple of more before the Sectionals.