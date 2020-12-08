After a 33-14 beating of Clarke Central last week, the Calhoun Yellow Jackets will host the Coffee Trojans in the quarterfinal round of the GHSA playoffs on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. While Calhoun head coach Clay Stephenson is on the biggest stage of his young head-coaching career, he is just happy to be able to play in front of the home crowd this week.
“I’m just excited for this group of seniors especially but for all our football team to get to play a home game,” Stephenson said. “We didn’t think we’d get to play a home game. It’s going to be a special night for them to come out and play. I’m excited for our fans and our band and cheerleaders and just the Calhoun community as a whole.
“Now, Coffee County — they’re a great football team. This should be an exciting game where we’ll have to match our intensity from last week to keep up with them,” Stephenson said.
Coffee comes into the game fresh off two playoff victories where they held opponents to less than ten points. In their seven regular-season wins, the Trojans (7-2, 2-1) only gave up an average of 11 points per game and pitched two shutouts. Their 4-2-5 defense is loaded with talent highlighted by the 6-foot-6-inch, 225-pound Jalell Graves on the defensive line and Anthony Gaskin at linebacker.
Stephenson says his team has to get what they can on offense against the unit.
“Their defense kind of mimics their offense,” Stephenson said. “They’re strong, long, fast and physical. They don’t beat themselves too much. They get off blocks really well and run to the football. They’ll have at least six people in the box every snap, and they’re very good at stopping the run.
“It’ll be one of those games where we have to make sure we take care of the football and get a few yards here and there where we can because they’re fast and physical enough to cause negative plays,” Stephenson said.
The Trojan offense is no slouch either. Coffee employs a balanced spread attack that tries to establish the run early behind a big, strong offensive line. That line makes the life of dual-threat quarterback A.J. Wilkerson that much easier and opens holes for primary running back A.J. Franklin. The guy to watch out for the most on offense is the versatile Maurice Turner who Stephenson lauds as the best athlete on the team.
“He makes them go,” Stephenson said. “He’s one you got to make sure where he is. They can put him at running back, slotback, receiver and wildcat. If we can match his speed and contain him, I feel like we’ll have a pretty good chance.”
While Stephenson wants to see his team continue to be consistent, not commit penalties and win the turnover battle, his biggest key to victory on Friday night is playing a complete game, as he expects a four-quarter battle against Coffee.
“We’re going to have to play for four quarters,” Stephenson said. “Both of their playoff games — they scored 14 against Starr’s Mill this past time to win by two scores. They scored 24 points in the fourth quarter in their first-round game (against Ola), and they’ve had two games during the year where they’ve scored multiple times in the fourth quarter. It’s going to be one of those games where it’s not over until it’s over.
“Like I said, their strength is their strength, and they think by the fourth quarter they’ll be able to overpower you and have a chance. The key is going to be playing for four quarters and trying to put them away. If not, hang in there and hopefully make some plays,” Stephenson said.