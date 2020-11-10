The Calhoun swimming and diving teams had a successful start to the 2020 season. After a successful opening meet on Oct. 29 against Blessed Trinity in which the Jackets won by a total score of 301-262 (win for boys but loss for girls), the Jackets built on the victory with an extremely successful meet last Thursday night.
Calhoun hosted Adairsville, Northwest Whitfield and Central-Carroll. The point totals saw Calhoun in front with 821 points, Adairsville with 279, Northwest Whitfield with 224 and Central with 160. To break it further down, the Calhoun girls’ team had 397 points, the Northwest girls had 155 points, and Adairsville and Central added 143 and 106 points, respectively.
On the boys’ side of things, Calhoun finished with 424 points, while Adairsville came in second with 136 points, and Northwest and Central added scores of 69 points and 54 points, respectively. Calhoun swim coach Devon Clayton was pleased with the team’s performance in the Thursday meet.
“After looking over times from this week and last week I can see how our team is already improving,” Clayton said. “Several swimmers have already improved their times by four and five seconds from the last week. I cannot wait to see how much time we can cut off by February for state.”
The Jackets have a whopping 17 events that have already qualified for state in February at Georgia Tech. No more cuts were made last Thursday, but times were improved. On the diving side, Tyler Lane and Peyton Meyers both made state cuts in the meet last Thursday. Calhoun diving coach Charles Todd talked about his diving team.
“We have four returning state qualifiers and several others performing at that level, so expectations would be four girls and four boys with state cuts for this season,” Todd said. “We have 14 divers that are on the team.”
The next swimming and diving event for Calhoun will be on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., as the Jackets will be hosting a meet with Notre Dame, Pickens, Gilmer, Cass, Woodland and Etowah.