Calhoun City Schools Superintendent Michele Taylor posted the following message on the school system's Facebook page Saturday:
Message from Dr. Taylor
We have completed Week One of school closures and I couldn't be more proud of how everyone has worked together to take care of each and every one of our students. This has been a combined effort from the home, classroom, school, district and community level. We've been dealt a set of adversities that have forced us to be more innovative, flexible and resourceful while trying to preserve our school year.
We know the depth of connection and understanding that is enhanced by "being there" among classmates and supportive teachers, counselors, and other school supports for students and families--social workers, occupational therapists, speech therapists and more. Each of us has had an important role to play each and every day this week. We've been forced to add many more hats to our positions in the Jacket family. I know we'll get through these challenges together and we'll be much stronger on the other end.
Looking down the road, we anticipate that the Governor will make an announcement soon regarding a possible extension beyond his March 31st mandate. Our Board stands ready to support Governor Kemp knowing that he has our best interests at heart. We continue to track CoVID's community spread as more testing becomes available. There have been 507 confirmed cases in Georgia as of noon today which is up from 420 at this same time yesterday. Gordon County remains at three confirmed cases. Please continue to keep those who have been impacted by the virus and those on the front lines caring for the sick in your thoughts and prayers. Also keep all of our students’ families and our Jacket staff close to your hearts.
I'm a hugger and it's been hard to be increasingly physically distanced to stop the community spread. We know that it is important to stay home if possible. This presents unbelievable challenges for parents who HAVE TO work—because they are helpers in the CoVID-19 fight or because they cannot be workers from home and keep their employment during this phase of the war against community spread.
We continue to pull together for the food insecure. Our school nutrition staff, transportation department and staff volunteers assembled and delivered more than 14,000 breakfasts and lunches to the children of our community this week. They are true heroes! And while we've captured around 4,200 students' hearts, they've captured thousands of ours. The Associated Press sent a representative to film behind the scenes footage and ride one of the bus routes to capture the excitement of our students receiving meals and reading material. It's heartwarming to see how excited they are to see familiar faces each day.
Technology is our friend and we need to make sure all of our students have access to this valuable learning tool. We thank our teachers for checking in with each and every student this week to make sure they had what they needed and to find out who had access to a computer and internet. We have an awesome technology team of support and they've been working 24/7 to keep us rolling. Information about chromebook distribution has been shared with families on the website and social media so that we can support students' needs for reliable access to technology. The Campus will distribute computers March 24-27 and the Complex plans distribution the week of March 30-April 3. More information will be shared in the coming days.
We thank our parents who were our students' first teachers during this time. These are parents who read to their kids from birth to five, took them to play dates and museums, and tiny t-ball, and on and on. We recognize that most CCS parents are not K-12 teachers who have been trained to engage their children in sequential and spiraling tasks and projects designed to build on various learning capacities. The daily grind of e-learning is hard. We're looking at putting together a schedule for coming weeks so our students and families will have some relief as they learn at home. Our incredible leadership team will work with our teachers to put a schedule together for our families as we navigate the next week. We appreciate everyone's patience and support.
And rightfully so, parents are concerned about students missing school, special events, competitions, dances, award ceremonies etc. Please know that while we don't know what the next few months will look like. We will try to re-schedule or creatively re-capture as many of these events as possible.
As hard as this is for all families, we recognize the needs of parents who have exceptional learners whose trained special education teachers, specialists, and instructional assistants are in touch, but with virtual supports in the coming days. Our great faculty and specialists will be supporting, to be sure, but it will be very difficult for these parents and families. Please know that we are here for you.
While there are many challenges, I know there is not a better community team anywhere. We love always, understand needs and capture hearts each and every day. And while we desperately need that hug, hand shake or connection, we must distance ourselves from community spread that can harm the medically fragile of any age, and the elders with whom most of us interact at school, in the community, and in our extended families.
We want to thank our community for its support and patience as we continue to work through extended school closures. We are blessed with an exceptional school system who are supporting our students' instructional, physical and emotional needs. Teachers have gone above and beyond as online instructors, setting office hours and engaging with students and families. Our maintenance, transportation and custodial staffs continue to focus on our facilities and buses to keep them safe and clean. Another shout out to our school nutrition staff and bus drivers for their herculean efforts this week to feed our kids. Our student services team, nurses and counselors have been a tremendous level of support and have collected and distributed hygiene items or other supplies. Our Board of Education and leadership team have put their problem solving skills to use like never before. I can’t thank Board Chair Eddie Reeves, Vice Chair Rhoda Washington, Board Secretary David Scoggins and members Andy Baxter and Becky Gilbert-George enough for their support. We are extremely blessed at every level throughout the school district.
We are also extremely fortunate to have our friends from Gordon County Schools. Superintendent Dr. Kim Fraker, the Gordon County Board of Education, and the entire Gordon County School district have been a great source of support during this time. We're feeding and supporting our Phoenix, Warriors and Jackets daily. Our community is blessed beyond measure.
Personally and professionally I’m blessed with awesome counterparts with superintendent friends and colleagues from Northwest Georgia led by our RESA director Dexter Mills and superintendents across the state and nation struggling with the same issues. It’s been wonderful to collaborate on conference calls and online. Our network is strong and we know we will continue to support each other.
Our hospitals, faith based community, emergency management, partners in education, local media, Mayor and City Council, other civic leaders, non-profit agencies and organizations have all been great sources of support for our schools. These are unprecedented times. Alone we can do so little, but together we can do so much. Thank you for launching Week One of school closures with love and passion. Let’s keep the positive energy flowing and we'll get through this one day at a time. I will continue to pray for students, staff, parents, and community!
In this time of social distancing, we want to hear from you. Please send us photos and videos as you "Learn from Home." We want to capture how you are inspiring all students to become lifelong learners in the pursuit of excellence during these digital learning days. Excellence in not only academics, but the arts and athletics. I’ve seen some great videos of students challenged by their PE teachers. Let’s keep it up. Send photos, videos and captions to ccs@calhounschools.org, through FaceBook messenger or tag or text 770-773-6575. Go Jackets!
#LAUNCH,
Dr. T.