On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 60 students from Calhoun Middle and High School had the opportunity to participate in a seminar about overcoming obstacles in life, personal leadership development and preparing for college and career success. The morning session was targeted towards younger students in eighth and ninth grades, with an afternoon session for 10th-12th grade students.
Joseph Goble, human resources director at Advanced Digital Cable Inc. in Blairsville, was the speaker. He also serves as a leadership guru on John C. Maxwell’s “Five Levels of Leadership.”
Goble used anecdotes and other true stories from his life to relate to students, encouraging them to think about their futures and the successes they want to have, and the steps required to reach their goals. He was invited and sponsored by a Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education mini-grant received by Calhoun High School and the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
Senior Cecilia Banda and junior Carmen Massie attended the event and summed up the seminar by stating that they learned, “Every action has a consequence, but hard work pays off eventually.”