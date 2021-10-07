Sometimes Region championships can be determined early.
And sometimes it takes a little longer.
Which is definitely the case for the softball teams in AAAAA Region 7.
We thought everything, as far as who would be the 2021 winner, would be settled Monday evening when Calhoun hosted league-leading Blessed Trinity in a doubleheader in town.
The Yellow Jackets, in their last games of the regular season, were a game behind the Titans going into that twinbill and with a sweep would pass Blessed Trinity in the standings. A split would leave them still a game behind the Titans, but keep their fading region title hopes alive because Blessed Trinity had a Wednesday doubleheader to play against Cartersville.
Well, during a few dry hours Monday afternoon, the Lady Jackets got a split to finish 11-4 in the Region and remain a half-game behind the Titans, who were 10-3 and still in first place after the teams played two.
But the heavy rains resumed on Tuesday and so Blessed Trinity and Cartersville, which is 5-8 in the league, did not get to play Wednesday and now, thanks to the wet week, they are to play a doubleheader Saturday with game one in the morning and game 2 in the afternoon.
So the region championship will be decided just three days before everyone is to start the 5A playoffs on Tuesday.
One of them will be the one seed out of the region and one of them will be the two seed out of the region that is for sure, but Calhoun needs Cartersville, which entered the game 5-8 in the region, to win twice if they are to be the number one seed.
A BT split with Cartersville would make both Calhoun and Blessed Trinity 11-4 in the region, but Blessed Trinity would still be the number one seed because they took two out of three this year from the Yellow Jackets.
And if they win them both this weekend, the Lady Titans are your clear Region winners at 12-3.
Woodland finished league play at 10-5 and alone in third place as those three ballclubs dominated the region.
Cartersville, meanwhile, needed to win against Blessed Trinity if they were hoping to make the playoffs because the Lady Hurricanes were in a tie with Cass for that fourth and final playoff berth.
Cass still had a doubleheader to play against Hiram this week but it seems like they had a good chance to win those two games because the Lady Hornets are O-13 in the region.
Against Blessed Trinity on Monday, the Lady Jackets, sporting their pink jerseys in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, lost the first game 10-2, but totally flipped the script in the second game, coming back for a 3-1 win.
In Game One, the visitors got right after Calhoun, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. The Yellow Jackets cut that lead in half with a run in the bottom of the third, but the visitors broke it open with five runs in the top of the fourth and three more in the fifth.
In Game Two, both teams scored all their runs in the fourth inning as the Titans got their only run in the top half before Calhoun responded with a trio of its own in the bottom half.
So its really late in the season, and the Yellow Jackets are preparing for their playoff opener on Tuesday.
But a few of the teams in their region still had some unsettled business that still affects the Lady Jackets to finish. heading into this weekend.
Calhoun finished the regular season with a 17-13 record overall.