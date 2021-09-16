The Calhoun High School softball team enters this week with its longest winning streak of the summer.
And that's just how Yellow Jacket head coach Diane Smith likes it.
You see the season is winding down. There is not of days left in the regular season or games remaining on the schedule. And the Jackets, who have won four straight games this week, appear to be peaking.
"The girls are doing quite well," Smith said. "We starting to play our best ball at just the right time. We're really starting to put good games consistently. We're starting to do all the little things we've talked about all season long really well consistently. So I think we are starting to put our best foot forward at just the right time. And it's something we need to keep doing because the start of the playoffs are not that far off."
The four-game win streak came on the heels of a four-game losing streak as the Jackets have loaded up their non-region schedule and there's a reason for that, according to the coach.
"When we're not playing a region game, we want to play the best competition we can find because I think that makes your players and your team better," Smith said. "I don't think playing a bunch of teams that you know you can beat helps you. I think playing teams that give you good competition makes you better.
"That's why when we go to these tournaments on Fridays and Saturdays, I tell these tournament directors, 'to load it up,' for us. I tell them, 'we want to play your best,', and I know we might get beat, but I think it makes us better and gets us ready for our region games and the playoffs. And that's what the whole non-region season is about for us, playing the type of teams that we will see when the playoffs start."
Three of the four wins during this current hot stretch are Region 6 victories with one of them coming over Woodland and two more coming over Hiram.
In three wins over the Hornets this year, Calhoun has outscored them 46-5 and those three Region conquests last week propelled them into a first place tie with Blessed Trinity as both teams have two losses
The Yellow Jackets went into Thursday night's doubleheader against Cass with an 8-2 Region record while Blessed Trinity was 5-2 in the Region and both teams' last league loss came to Woodland.
Calhoun is scheduled to host Blessed Trinity on Thursday, Sept. 23 in a doubleheader that could very well decided the Region champion. The first game at Calhoun High School is slated for 5 p.m. and the second contest will start about 6:30 p.m. The teams then play their third and final Region game against each other at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Roswell.
"Those are big games," Smith said. "And I know the girls are looking forward to them. They have a good team, but we're playing well right now and I think we're starting to put it all together, but those are big games. We need to come out and play well and I know the girls will be ready."
The rest of the Region is also very tight with Cartersville, Woodland, and Cass bunched up in a fight for the other two remaining playoff berths.
Going into this week, Cartersville and Woodland were both 5-5 and tied for third place while Cass was just a half-game off the pace with a 4-5 mark. Only two of those three teams are going to make it to the playoffs as the top four teams in the region qualify for the postseason.
Those teams also have some crucial games left against each other and it's pretty simple for all of them -- win and you're in.
Tuesday night was also Senior Night for the Calhoun program with nine upperclassmen honored and recognized for their service in the program.
Smith started all nine of them and said they have all done a great job of representing the team and the school in their time wearing the Black-and-Vegas Gold.
Espee Reyes, Emma Rogers, Molly Banks, Paris Kirby, Morgan Utt, Malaysia Winston, Kayleigh Warren, Sydney Terry, and Macy Brown are the nine seniors that are in their last year as varsity high school softball.
"They're a strong class," Smith said. "And I am hoping they've got a strong run in them over these last few weeks because there are a lot of big games coming up for us. But I am proud of our seniors. They've done a lot of great things since they've been here. And I'm sure all of them would like to leave their mark on the program, by finishing up with a deep playoff push."
The Yellow Jackets competed this weekend at the Gordon Lee tournament at Warner Park in Chattanooga