Now things get interesting for the Calhoun High School football team.
They’ve won three in a row, outscoring Woodstock, Ridgeland and Cedartown by a 143-30 count in those games. That includes their most impressive showing yet which was a 31-7 pounding of a Cedartown team that was unbeaten prior to their matchup.
They have it going on in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams.
Like in that victory over Cedartown — they racked nearly 400 yards in total offense, didn’t give up a point in the last three quarters, and got seven points out of their special teams with a field goal and four made extra points.
“The kids played well. They played very well,” Calhoun head football coach Clay Stephenson said. “Our offense was executing from the first whistle. The defense was flying around and getting stops. We gave up that touchdown on their first drive, but we shut them out after that. I think it was a good win for us and real good win for us going into our region games this week.”
But nothing they’ve done to this point matters now with the start of AAAAA Region 7 games this Friday when the Yellow Jackets entertain Hiram back at Phil Reeve Stadium.
“These are the games that count,” Stephenson said. “All your non-region games...they don’t count. You use those games to get yourself ready Region and the playoffs, so it doesn’t matter if you go 4 and 1 or lose them all, you still gotta play your best football in the region because those are the games that count and they are the games that tell you where you stand regarding the playoffs. So this game Friday night against Hiram is our most important game of the year because it’s a region game and it is our first region game of the year. And we’ve got to be ready to go.”
Cass and Woodland actually kicked off the Region 7 slate last Friday evening when the Wildcats went to the head of the six-team class by squeezing out a 25-22 home victory over the Colonels.
The win put Woodland at 1-0 in the Region while Cass started 0-1 and both of those teams are right back at it this Friday night with Cass going to Cartersville while Woodland will host Blessed Trinity.
Cartersville and Calhoun are tied for the most wins by any team in region 7 with four each. But the Purple Hurricanes have yet to lose a game, standing 4-0 at this point while the Yellow Jackets are 4-1,
Blessed Trinity starts Region play with a 3-2 and Cass is 3-3 after the loss to Woodland.
That victory lifted the Wildcats to 2-5 and Hiram is 0-5 overall and hoping to turn things around starting this week in Calhoun.
The Yellow Jackets have scored the most points of any of the six schools, with 205 points in their first five games or an average of 41 per outing. Cass, which has played six games, is second in the league, having scored 149 points and Cartersville is not far behind with 134 in four games or an average of 33 every time they take the field.
Defensively, Cartersville has allowed the fewest points so far, having given up 59 points in four games. Blessed Trinity has surrendered 89 in five games and Calhoun has allowed 103. But the Jackets are coming off what Stephenson describes as “by far our best defensive game,” in their win over Cedartown.
The Bulldogs came in 3-0 with running back CJ Washington, but he and rest of the Cedartown offense never really got on track against the inspired Calhoun defense.
“Obviously a running back like that you want to keep him out of the end zone but the thing we really were focused on going into that game was swarming to the football and getting a lot of hats on the ball carrier and we did a great job of that all night,” Stevenson said. “A (running) back like that, you’re probably not going to be able to bring him down with just one guy or definitely an arm tackle, so we talked to our guys about bringing a lot of people to the football all night long and Coach Morrow and the defensive staff did a great job of having the guys ready and prepared to play. I was especially proud of those guys considering we had one less day to prepare, but the defense made plays all night long and had a number of big stops and it was great to see us play the way we did, especially considering we had a short week.”
Now they are looking to build on that three-game winning streak starting Friday night against the Hornets, who are still seeking their first win of 2021.
Stevenson said to forget about the records because in his opinion his team will have to be at their best.
“We know they’re a very athletic team,” he said. “They’ve got some speed and size so they’ll be a good test for us. But the main thing is that it’s our first region game so we’ve got to play our best. This will be only the second time we’ve played them so we don’t know as much about their program as we do some of the others that we play. But our focus is on us and being as ready as we can be to play Friday night and then going out and building on what we did last week.”
Besides Calhoun and Hiram, the other Region 7 matchups this week have Cass at Cartersville and Blessed Trinity going to Woodland.