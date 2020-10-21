This week of the high school football season sees both Calhoun and Sonoraville in action this Friday night with Gordon Central’s game against Pepperell being moved to Monday due to a COVID-19 quarantine.
Calhoun (5-1, 1-0) has a big home matchup against region powerhouse Blessed Trinity on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Blessed Trinity, a prestigious Catholic school from metro Atlanta, has won the past three state championships in 4A before moving up to 5A this season. Calhoun Coach Clay Stephenson and his team are pumped for this week’s matchup.
“We’re excited,” Stephenson said. “Now that we’re in region play, every game means a little bit more each week. Across the board on offense and defense, they probably got eight to 10 Division 1 commits or prospects. Because it’s Blessed Trinity, everyone has been looking forward to the game, but at the end of the day, it’s just another region game. We got to make sure we do what we need to do this week in terms of preparation and show up this Friday and hopefully give them a good game.”
Blessed Trinity (2-1, 0-1) is loaded with future collegiate talent. Quarterback J.C. French leads the Titans’ powerful run-oriented offense highlighted by star running back Justice Haynes, who is already rated as a 4-star prospect by 247sports.com as a sophomore. The offense has averaged 46 points a game in Blessed Trinity’s two wins of the season. Stephenson is looking for his defense to step up this week.
“They’re a heavy-run team,” Stephenson said. “They line up in the I. They have great offensive linemen. They have a great tailback and a really nasty fullback. The running back Haynes — he’s a difference-maker. Every time he touches the ball, he could take it to the house. They’re going to try to pound it on you. They got a great quarterback as well. When they want to throw it, they can. It’s going take an all-around defensive team effort.”
Blessed Trinity’s defense is talented but has struggled a bit this season, giving up over 31 points a game. Forty-nine of those points were given up last week in Woodland’s upset of the Titans. It is still a formidable unit led by Louisville commit Jackson Hamilton at defensive back and Ty Furnish at defensive end, who is committed to play offensive guard at Virginia. Stephenson has high praise for the Blessed Trinity defensive unit.
“On the defensive side, they’re very solid,” Stephenson said. “They do what they do, and they do it very well. They don’t give up the big play too much. They fly to the football and are very physical.”
Physicality is the word that comes up the most when Stephenson talks about Blessed Trinity. Stephenson says that aspect will be a challenge for the Jackets.
“They’re very physical,” Stephenson said. “Can we handle a four-quarter, physical football game with a team like Blessed Trinity? All of the non-region games that we’ve played up to this point will hopefully have us ready from a physical standpoint. Other than that, (we need to be) taking care of the football and trying to be in the game in the fourth quarter.
Stephenson says the biggest keys to getting the victory on Friday will be adjusting to Blessed Trinity’s physicality early, sustaining offensive drives, limiting big plays and protecting the football, among other things.
Sonoraville
Sonoraville (2-3, 0-3) is looking to get back in the win column on Friday night as they travel to Chatsworth to take on Murray County at 7:30 p.m. Sonoraville head coach Denver Pate sees this game as a prime opportunity to do just that.
The Murray County Indians (2-4, 1-3) come into their game against Sonoraville fresh off a road win against Coahulla Creek last week. For Murray County’s offense led by quarterback Kaleb Jones, running backs Taylor Carrell and Davis Redwine and Carson Voiles at fullback, it all ultimately starts up front according to Sonoraville head coach Denver Pate.
“As for Murray offensively — they’re going to have a big offensive line,” Pate said. “They’re going to do a good job of getting movement up front. Their quarterback does a good job of running their offense. Defensively, they’ll base out of an eight-man front. They like to bring some five-man pressures then play a lot of Cover 3 behind it.”
Voiles is one of the players that stands out the most on film from Murray County according to Pate.
“No. 17 (Carson Voiles) is a good player for them,” Pate said. “He plays both ways. He’s their fullback. He’s their linebacker. He kind of stands out to me. Also, No. 58 (Gonzalo Mena) — he plays tackle for them, and I think he’s played center for them one game too. He does a good job. His footwork is really good up front. His pad level’s good.
Pate says one of the biggest keys to getting the victory is eliminating big plays defensively against Murray County.
“We’ve given up too many big plays in recent weeks,” Pate said. “We have to be sound defensively and make tackles when we’re supposed to make tackles. Offensively, we got to continue to execute. I thought we did a better job last week against LFO. We just got to take that and continue to build on it.”
Gordon Central
At Gordon Central, the Warriors have their hands full trying to deal with the effects of COVID-19. Due to the quarantine of some Gordon Central players, their game against Pepperell that was scheduled to be played Friday has been moved to Monday at 7 p.m.
The Warriors (1-4, 0-1) will turn around and play Coosa next Friday as well. The quick turn-around is a challenge for the Warriors, but Gordon Central head coach T.J. Hamilton says they have to adapt.
“It’s definitely a challenge, but it’s what COVID-19 has presented us at this time,” Hamilton said. “You just try to make the best adjustments possible. Pepperell is coming in after a hard-fought battle against Fannin County. To my understanding, they’ve lost some key pieces throughout the year. I know they’ve lost their quarterback, and a few other pieces have been hurt here and there. But they’re still playing very well. They’re playing some really good football. Coach (Rick) Hurst is always going to have those kids ready to play. We’re looking to slow things down as much as we possibly can, keep the football away from them and hopefully pull off the upset victory.”
Pepperell (2-4, 1-1) will be starting Gage Owens at quarterback to replace the injured Gage Moses. The guy who stands out the most on the Dragons’ offense is their running back, according to Hamilton.
“Their running back D.J. Rogers is very good,” Hamilton said. “He’s a smaller kid, but he’s fast. We’re going to have to rally around him and gang tackle as much as possible. Once he gets a seam, he’s gone. We saw that against Fannin County last week. He busted an 81-yarder off on them. We just got to slow him down and keep him inside those tackles and not let him get a crease.”
Controlling the ball on offense and sustaining drives against a fast and physical Pepperell defense in order to keep the Dragons’ offense off the field is key to pulling off the win according to Hamilton.
“Completing drives on offense, just tackling well on defense, eliminating those mistakes we had against Fannin County, getting first downs, eliminating big penalties after we get big plays, controlling the clock, keeping the chains moving and keeping the football away from them (are key),” Hamilton said. “We’re going to try our best to play a complete game against them and let the chips fall where they may.”