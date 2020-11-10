All three teams in the Calhoun/Gordon County area are all playing on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Fresh off a dominant win over Cass last week, Calhoun (7-2, 3-1) hosts arguably the biggest game in the northwest Georgia area, as Cartersville (7-1, 3-0) comes to Phil Reeve Stadium for the Jackets’ final game of the regular season.
Cartersville offers a formidable challenge to the Jackets, as they are a complete team with talent all over the field. Calhoun coach Clay Stephenson is excited about the opportunity that Friday night presents.
“It’s exciting anytime you get a chance to play a great program,” Stephenson said. “It’s somebody we haven’t gotten to play a whole lot. Everybody is excited about it. The kids have been looking forward to it, and I know the fans have. At the end of the day, we got to make sure we take care of each day of practice and preparation. If we don’t take care of business now, we won’t be prepared on Friday night. Hopefully, we’ll do that throughout the week.”
In their seven wins on the season, the Cartersville offense has averaged over 40 points a game. The Purple Hurricanes’ spread attack is led by the dangerous quarterback duo of Stratton Tripp and 4-star Florida commit Carlos Del Rio-Wilson. The unit also has a strong offensive line, a talented running back in Quante’ Jennings Jr. in the backfield and playmakers on the outside like Evan Slocum and Sam Phillips at receiver, who also star on defense.
Stephenson knows the Jackets’ defense has their work cut out for them to slow down the Hurricanes’ offense.
“They got playmakers all over the field,” Stephenson said. “Both those quarterbacks are good at reading the defense and getting the ball out there in space. No. 1 — we got to stop the run. They got a good running game and a very good offensive line, which is going to be tough for us to handle.”
On the other side of the ball, the Cartersville defense might be the strength of the team, as the unit has only given up an average of fewer than ten points a game this season and pitched three shutouts.
“Their defense is solid,” Stephenson said. “I think they start ten seniors on the defensive side of the ball. They’ve been around and know what they’re doing. They’re very solid up front. They’ve got really tough linebackers that are hard-nosed. They’ve got their skill guys on the back end that are dangerous. They’re great tacklers. They’re great cover guys. They definitely don’t seem to have any weaknesses. They play very sound football. It’s not a game that you can trick them. You just have to do your fundamentals and huddle to the football, and hopefully, we can score some points.”
Stephenson sees the biggest keys for his team getting the victory on Friday tonight is to avoid the mishaps, among other things.
“Anytime you’re playing a really good football team, you’ve got to eliminate the penalties,” Stephenson said. “We had 15 penalties in the first half the other night. When you’re playing a high-caliber football team, that’s going to get you beat. Eliminating the penalties and mistakes and not turning the football over (is key)… They’re a great football team, so we got to weather the storm early and get into the fourth quarter. Hopefully, we can make a few more plays than they do at the end.”
Sonoraville
After their big win against LaFayette last week, Sonoraville (3-5, 1-5) hosts Ringgold (5-3, 4-2) this week. The Tigers offense had a field day last Friday, as they put up 55 against Coahulla Creek. Sonoraville coach Denver Pate discussed the Ringgold offense.
“Ringgold is a big and athletic team,” Pate said. “They got big lineman. They got athletic guys at the skill position. The running back is a good ballplayer for them — No. 2 (Kori Dumas). Their quarterback (Mason Parker) throws it around well. Up front, they’re very big offensively. They’re going to spread you out and be able to throw and run the ball between the tackles. They’ve shown recently the ability to run the ball on the perimeter a little bit more with speed sweeps and so forth.”
Dumas not only plays running back for the Ringgold offense, but the Tigers employ him all over the field. When asked about who stands out the most on film from Ringgold, Pate did not hesitate to mention Dumas’ name.
“It’s probably No. 2 (Dumas) with how they try to move him around. (Besides running back), they’ll play him at wideout. He’s also played a little bit of defense. He’s a playmaker for them.”
According to Pate, the Tigers bring a whole different set of challenges on defense.
“Defensively, they base out of a three-man front,” Pate said. “They like to bring some pressures the majority of the snaps. Their linebacker No. 4 (McCain Mangum) has been one of those guys on film that stands out as a good ballplayer and a good physical linebacker for them.”
The keys to getting the win over Ringgold on Friday sound very familiar if you are a Sonoraville fan. Pate emphasized the importance of winning the turnover battle and eliminating big plays.
“We got to eliminate turnovers, which for the most part I thought we did so (against LaFayette),” Pate said. “Winning the turnover battle is key. Like I said, they’re athletic. They like to throw the ball down the field, so we got to make sure we’re in the right position defensively to eliminate the big plays.”
Gordon Central
Finally, Gordon Central (2-6, 1-3) travels to Trenton to take on the Dade County Wolverines (2-6, 1-3). Considering the Wolverines have an identical record to the Warriors, this is a good opportunity for Gordon Central to earn their third win of the season after a close loss to Chattooga last Tuesday.
Dade County got blown out by the Warriors last year (48-7), but the Wolverines’ first-year head coach Jeff Poston hopes to reverse that this year. (Gordon Central head coach T.J. Hamilton could not be reached for comment by the time of publication).