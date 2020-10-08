The Calhoun softball team secured two wins on Tuesday in a doubleheader at Cass. The Lady Jackets dominated in both games by scores of 9-1 and 15-1, respectively.
With the wins against Cass (15-11, 9-6), the Calhoun softball team became the first team in Calhoun High School history to clinch a Region 7-AAAAA title. Calhoun coach Diane Smith was proud of her team’s accomplishment.
“I thought it was awesome,” Smith said. “I had told our athletic director Brock Holley and our principal Peter Coombe that our softball team was going to be the first athletic team from this school to win a region championship in 5A. I told them before we started that we were going to win it. You got to have a good mental attitude as well as athleticism. It was great to win that. It really felt good.”
In the first game, star hitter Lyndi Ray Davis was held in check or (walked), but other Lady Jackets stepped up. Macy Brown went 2-2 from the plate with a home run and four RBIs, and Molly Brown went 2-3 with a home run as well.
Maggie McBrayer had a solid game on the mound as well, throwing five strikeouts and giving up only one run on three hits. Smith was happy with her team’s performance.
“We don’t take any team lightly,” Smith said. “We had beaten them earlier in the season. The girls came out ready to hit. We had a total of ten hits, which is pretty good for five innings. We had other girls step up. That’s what you need going into the playoffs week after next. We need everyone contributing because you just can’t depend on one. You just can’t rely on your pitcher. You got to have hitting, and you got to have a defense. I felt like we had it all together the other night against Cass.”
In the second game, McBrayer pitched one inning before being relieved by Sidney Terry, so Terry could get some quality game experience. Smith was pleased with Terry’s pitching.
“She pitched four of the five innings,” Smith said. “She had five strikeouts and one earned run and allowed three hits. I felt like she did a great job. She didn’t walk anybody. She held her composure out there on the mound and did a good job for us. I was pleased with both of my pitchers. You really got to have two when you go to Columbus. One can’t do it all.”
The Lady Jackets (17-7, 12-0) scored 15 runs in just five innings to the Lady Colonels’ one. Jordan Blair led Calhoun in batting, going 3-4 with a double and four RBIs.
“Jordan looked great tonight,” Smith said. “She was just hitting it hard - a lot of line drives. She had four RBIs. She’s coming around for us. She’s doing a great job hitting and doing a good job at third base, so I was very pleased with Jordan. We had different people stand out in each game. That’s what you want. I just think we’re starting to get it all together. Hopefully, we’re ready to begin the state playoffs week after next.”
Before their postseason campaign, Calhoun has one final regular-season game on Tuesday at Woodland. The first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. (Calhoun had a doubleheader on Thursday against Hiram but it was too late for Saturday’s edition. Coverage of that game will print in the next edition.)