The weather has not been kind to Calhoun Soccer as almost cyclical-like rain has resulted in four game reschedules or cancellations. However, the Calhoun Yellow Jackets officially kicked off their now-modified 2020 season with a 3-0 victory over Cedartown Wednesday at Calhoun High School.
Mikey Lopez, Cristian Vasquez, and Erick Palacios all tallied for the Yellow Jackets. Edward Soto recorded an assist. Goalkeepers Eduardo Fajardo and Jame Vo both saw action on the pitch, combining for the shutout.
The boys' season was scheduled to start in a road contest at Morris Innovative on Feb. 4, but inclement weather/flooding saw what were supposed to be the first four games of the season all rescheduled (at Coosa, vs. LaFayette and vs. Southeast Whitfield).
The Lady Jackets picked up their second victory of the season 9-0 over Cedartown. Their record improves to 2-1.
Calhoun is scheduled to play Northwest Whitfield Friday night, beginning at 6 p.m. with the Lady Jackets facing the Lady Bruins. The boys' game will immediately follow at 8 p.m.