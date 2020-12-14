Calhoun City Schools has achieved the Georgia School Boards Association’s (GSBA) 2020 Exemplary School Board recognition.
This recognition program was designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership. GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement.
The Calhoun City Schools' Board of Education exceeded the criteria set forth by GSBA to earn the honor of a 2020 Exemplary Board.
The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership.
In 1998, the Georgia School Boards Association was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education.
The Board of Education also received the GSBA's Leading Edge Award for innovative practices.