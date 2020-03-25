On Monday, March 9, Barbie turned 61 years old, and to celebrate, the Delta Nu Chapter 5552 of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International based in Calhoun held a birthday party.
Attendees were invited to be glam and glitzy for the evening as they enjoyed their time together. Party décor was of course all about Barbie and in hot pink, black and white. A backdrop featuring Barbie’s vintage silhouette was used for photo shoots and another behind the food bar. Tables featured white cloths, black satin table runners, white candles, fuchsia rose petals and hot pink linen napkins folded as a rose bud.
Delicious party finger foods of sandwiches, charcuterie trays, chips and crackers along with desserts of champagne cake bites and mini brownie bars, various wines and a strawberry punch were enjoyed by all. The centerpiece for the bar was a Barbie cake.
The group participated in an icebreaker called “The Purse Game,” in which everyone pulled items from their handbags, checking them off from a list.
“It was amazing what some ladies carry around every day,” said Debbie Glore, one of the event organizers.
Sherry Presley of Dalton won with an overabundance of items that included deodorant and a toothbrush.
Items were available in both a Chinese and Silent Auction and breaks were spent perusing the items and placing bids.
Mary Kay consultants Tammy Brown and Alison Hall attended and donated a gift certificate as a door prize. They provided a brief presentation with demonstration about skin care and how to help one’s skin age gracefully. Glore said members appreciated their participation.
Attendees then enjoyed a game of “Barbie Bingo” with small prizes pulled with a ribbon from a basket.
The party also served as a fundraising event for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Glore said the evening was a wonderful success. About $400 for was raised.
“We enjoyed our time together for a ‘Ladies Night Out’ with a purpose,” said Glore. “75% of St. Jude’s funding comes from public events like this one. We are thankful to those who attended and the merchants who supported us with donations of prizes or gift certificates.”
Glore specifically recognized Tommy Hall at Big John’s Treat Shoppe and Kool at Professional Car Cleanup for their contributions, as well as the Sonora Masonic Lodge for allowing the group to use their space.
Epsilon Sigma Alpha is a premiere leadership and service organization with nearly 1,000 chapters and 10,000 members who volunteer over 650,000 hours of service annually. Founded in 1929, the organization supports local causes, veterans, active military and their families. Their primary international philanthropic project is the support of St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Epsilon Sigma Alpha first partnered with St. Jude’s in 1972 when Danny Thomas spoke at a national conference and asked for help. In 1972, the survival rate for all leukemia was 50%. Today, it is 98%. Since 1972, ESA has contributed almost $300 million to St. Jude’s.
Delta Nu meets monthly on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
“Our motto is ‘Good Friends, Good Works and Good Times,’ or as we like to say, ‘Sisters having fun with a purpose,’” said Glore.
For more information or to learn how to join, email debbiejglore@yahoo.com.