The Calhoun boys and girls cross country teams will advance to the state meet on November 6th after a big day at the Region 7-AAAAA Championship last Tuesday.
Both teams finished fourth against several of the best opponents in the state and extended their state appearance streak.
The Lady Jackets left no doubt that they were deserving of a state appearance and were led by freshman Carolynn Dooley, who finished 13th in a time of 22:17.
Senior Anna Gibson helped secure the state birth with a time of 23:40 and 19th overall finish.
Freshman Beyonce Brito ran her best race of the season and finished next for the Lady Jackets.
She was followed by Linda Perez and Lisbeth Gutierrez, who both scored and ran with heart-speed the last mile.
Freshman Giulianna Lopez and senior Jasmine Rodriguez also contributed to the team effort with strong performances.
The boys ran next and were locked in a tight battle throughout the race until pulling ahead of Hiram and Cass at the halfway point.
They were led by senior Julian Santiago, who placed 16th with a time of 18:28 and ran his best race of the year.
Junior Enders Cinto continued his streak of strong races with a 20th place finish and time of 18:39.
Ricardo Mejia, Devon Dornan, and Nicholas Repp all scored for the Jackets with big days and raced with confidence.
Chris Fitz Lopez and Alberto De Leon finished seconds behind them to add to the Jackets' lead over Cass and Hiram.
Top JV performers were Anthony Valazquez, Trinton Parker, Jade Adcock, and Ally Tallent.
Calhoun cross country will travel to Carrollton this weekend and will look to SWARM in the AAAAA state championship. Go Jackets!
