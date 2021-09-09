The Calhoun boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Woodland on Saturday to race on the region course against strong competition from across Georgia.
Even with several athletes out due to various reasons, the Jackets rose to the challenge and laid the foundation for later success.
The Calhoun boys finished 10th; however, one runner did not score due to a timing error.
Junior Enders Cinto led the way for the Swarm with a time of 18:58 and 28th overall finish.
He was followed by strong performances from Cristopher Garduno, Nicholas Repp, Devon Dornan, and Cris Fitz Lopez. Alberto De Leon, Tyler Blevins, and James Allen performed well on the tough course.
The girls raced hard and finished 7th overall, with freshman Carolynn Dooley leading the way in a time of 23:05 and 2oth overall finish.
She was followed by senior Anna Gibson (31st). Linda Perez, Katrina Dong, and Ally Tallent also scored for the Lady Swarm.
The Jackets will continue to grow and prepare for the season ahead with a trip to Carrollton this weekend to race on the state course at the Carrollton Orthopaedic Invitational.