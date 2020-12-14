Felipe Barrios, one of the most accomplished runners in Calhoun High School history, signed a scholarship with Emmanuel College last Tuesday. Calhoun cross country coach Dr. Justin Lindsey has coached Barrios for four years. Lindsey shared his thoughts on Barrios moving on to the next level and lavished some high praise on him.
"Felipe will leave a legacy of excellence in athletics, academics and arts,” Lindsey said. “There is not a better representation of what it truly means to be a Calhoun Yellow Jacket. His positive attitude and work ethic have turned him into one of the greatest leaders on our campus.
"Felipe has been a dominant performer in cross country for four consecutive years. As a coach, it has been an honor to watch him grow physically and mentally. I have been very impressed by his results, but I have been more impressed by the positive impact that he has had on others inside and outside of the school. I have no doubt that he will continue to excel at Emmanuel and beyond," he said.
Barrios will graduate from Calhoun with a lengthy list of accomplishments in cross country. He set the record for the fastest time in the 5K at Calhoun High School this century (16:06), is the only person in school history to win the Rome All-Area Meet for two consecutive years, has medaled or placed runner-up at the region meet for multiple years and won numerous other races.
Barrios is also a two-time team captain, where he led his team to two region championships, one region runner-up and four consecutive state championship appearances. Furthermore, he was also the first runner from Calhoun High School to compete in a cross-country national championship.
While Barrios accomplishments and honors in cross country go on, he has also been dominant in track and field and has a list of accomplishments and honors a mile long. Brant Murry, CHS track coach, has coached Barrios for numerous years. He shared his thoughts on Barrios and his big day.
“Since day one of his freshman year, Felipe established himself as one of the area's top runners,” Murry said. “His track resume includes the sophomore class record in the 3200-meter, one region championship, three region runner-up finishes and a four-time state qualifier. He also owns over 40 racing victories, and that includes a season cut short due to COVID-19.
"In over 100 years of Calhoun competing in track and field, Felipe has placed himself (among) the school's top two runners ever produced, and there is still a track season remaining," Murry said. "To have coached an athlete as gifted and talented as Felipe has been a privilege. His legacy will be talked about for many years to come.”