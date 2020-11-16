As one of the first charter systems in the state, Calhoun City Schools has always looked for ways to improve and innovate while best serving students and the community.
Members of the Calhoun Board of Education recently shared its newest initiative with the official opening of the AdventHealth Urgent Care Clinic at Calhoun City Schools. The addition of the Urgent Care Clinic is a prime example of how an innovative thought, partnered with support from local businesses, industry and foundations, can move from idea to reality in a short period of time, said Jennie Coker, director of school and community relations.
The health clinic is a state-of-the art facility that mirrors most of the current urgent care clinics you walk into today. They provide a full slate of services catering to students and staff, in addition to the surrounding community. Originally slated to be an acute care clinic, CCS and AdventHealth recognized the opportunity to expand services by adding an x-ray room in order to meet the qualifications of a state-approved urgent care.
AdventHealth helped plan, design, build and implement a successful urgent care clinic and partnership.
The Calhoun Rotary Club, which owned the building adjacent to the Calhoun Engineering and Online Learning Academy, offered the facility to the school system to house the clinic. The project took approximately one year to complete from start to finish, including a complete remodel of the pre-existing building.
AdventHealth's President and CEO Michael Murrell and Garrett Nudd, director of Marketing and Communications and president of the AdventHealth Gordon Foundation, shared about the hospital's commitment to this endeavor at the Calhoun Rotary Club meeting on Thursday. Following the program, Rotary Club members took time to tour the facility to see how their building was transformed into an urgent care clinic.
Calhoun City Schools is extremely thankful for the community partnerships that helped launch of the urgent care, said Coker.
"It allows students in the College and Career Academy’s healthcare pathway to work in the clinic while earning their CNA license and provides hands-on opportunities for our students to learn valuable skills that will hopefully enable them to pursue a career in medicine," she said. "The clinic has also provided direct access to high quality medical care for our students and staff, where they are given immediate priority. The clinic serves not only the students and staff of Calhoun City Schools, but also is used as an outreach to the western half of our county, which lacks any direct access to a healthcare facility."
Teachers who would once leave campus to seek medical care, can now receive that same care on-site. This keeps teachers and staff from missing time away from their students and it maximizes students’ instructional time. The clinic has been successfully seeing patients and performed free physicals for all student athletes in Calhoun City Schools and neighboring districts, serving more than 600 students.
"The recent pandemic has highlighted just how important this partnership really is," said Coker. "We relied heavily on their support and expertise to ensure that we safely reopened our schools to in-person instruction following extended school closures in the spring. The ability to offer high quality healthcare services, such as COVID testing, on-site at the clinic has been a tremendous asset in combating the virus as we maintain a safe and secure learning environment."
Because of the success of this innovative project, Calhoun City will continue to seek collaborative partnerships that will benefit both the students and the community.
"The clinic is one example where we saw the need and set out to meet that need," Coker said. "Again, the school system is extremely grateful to AdventHealth Gordon, the Calhoun Rotary Club, the John Meadows Family Foundation, The Milton M. Ratner Foundation, Omnova Solutions Inc., and Momon Construction for supporting the establishment of the health clinic."