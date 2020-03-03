The members of Calhoun Rotary Club met last week at one of Calhoun's newest and certainly one of the most unique businesses, the Freight and Rail Brewing Company, located in Downtown Calhoun.
Justin Childress, program chair and co-owner of the brewery, introduced Rotarians to his new business venture with two of his partners.
Andrew Tierce gave an orientation to the craft beer crewery, which opened Saturday, with his fellow entrepreneur, Dakota Rasbury.
Paul Trail is the lead brewer and is assisted by Samantha Morton Trail and Justin Shepard. The name of the brewery derives from the near proximity to Calhoun's old railroad depot.