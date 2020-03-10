Calhoun Rotary Club Program Chair Jerry Clements held the attention of the Rotarians last week by recounting the history of religion in the area. He began by speaking of the Moravian Missionaries who ministered to the Cherokee.
Their influence was great and led to the Cherokee being known as one of the Civilized Tribes.
Clements wrapped up his presentation by recognizing the four clergymen in attendance. Each was asked to introduce themselves: Wesley Hunt, pastor of Bethesda Baptist Church; Steven Waters, youth minister at the First Baptist Church, guest of Jim Lay; and Pastor James Washington of Friendship Baptist Church, guest of Scope Denmon. The fourth minister in attendance was Rotarian the Rev. Ed Archer of United Methodist Church.