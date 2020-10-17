The Calhoun Rotary Club held their annual charity golf tournament on Wednesday at Fields Ferry Golf Course. This year’s primary sponsor was Hamilton Medical Center.
College scholarships, including two Georgia REACH scholarships, are funded by the proceeds from the tournament, as well as many local youth charities that benefit from the fundraising tournament.
Winners in this year’s tournament included:
First place in the first flight: The team of Hal Lamb, Jake Brumlow, Terry Brumlow and Billy Brindle
Second place in the first flight: The team of Tracey Henderson, Brian Merlin, David Braden and Michael Boggs
First place in the second flight: The team of Chris Pierce, Mike King, Brian Stengel and Tom Eickman
Second place in the second flight: The team of Judd York, Adam Cannon, Phil Walker and Todd Blackmon
Closest to the Pin winner: Alex Sutherland
Long drive winner: Michael Boggs
Door prize winners: Russell Dudley, Terry Brumlow and Jake Brumlow
$1,000 Chip winner: Russell Dudley
The Rotary congratulates their winners and heartily thanks all who participated, sponsored or contributed to the success of the 2020 Rotary Tournament.