Protesters from both ends of the political spectrum gathered for hours Saturday in the city of Stone Mountain to stand off over race, politics and the massive memorial depicting leaders Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson in the neighboring state park.
Among them was Julia McKinney, a Calhoun resident who recently graduated from The Savannah College of Art and Design.
McKinney is a photographer and has spent the last year documenting political unrest in the Georgia. Saturday’s protest was the first she attended that she would personally classify as an “alt-right” protest, though she acknowledged that not everyone present supporting the Confederacy would consider themselves to be alt-right and also noted that many counter-protesters with organizations like Black Lives Matter and the NAACP were also in attendance.
“When I heard there would be an alt-right protest at Stone Mountain, I thought it would be great to get a different point of view, since I’ve photographed a lot of Black Lives Matter protests,” said McKinney, who estimated she has covered at least five events of that nature. “I was surprised to see so many people trying to talk to each other and understand each other’s opinion. There were, of course, people trying to fight, but that usually happens.”
Individuals on both sides, McKinney said, were armed at the event. Even so, it remained largely peaceful from around 9 a.m. until around 1 p.m.
That first half of the day consisted of peaceful demonstrations, music and tense but civil discussion between the two groups. Police did not have to get involved at all during that time, she said, though they were on scene all day long.
“Anytime it looked like things might escalate beyond something verbal, someone in the crowd would step in and separate people,” McKinney said. “It was interesting to see that dynamic, with half the people there trying to come to some kind of resolution and the other half trying to make each other mad and pick fights.”
That was one of the themes of the day.
Discussions that seemed to be moving progress forward one step would begin, only to be followed by the burning of a Confederate flag or the use of degrading slurs.
McKinney left the protest before things started to get truly violent, but what she did see left a bad taste in her mouth. It made her feel as though progress would be slower coming than she had previously believed.
“These are uncomfortable topics for a lot of people but until we push past that discomfort and really listen to each other, I don’t know if any of this can be settled,” she said.
After her departure at around 1 p.m., police and National Guard moved in to disperse the crowd and ensure the safety of those present. By 2 p.m., the mountain was quiet. No arrests were made.