The Calhoun Recreation Department tennis center will reopen for limited capacity use starting Monday, May 18.
The department pool, dog park, baseball and softball fields are set for reopening at a later date of June 1, pending any further recommendations from Gov. Brian Kemp, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other safety guidelines.
Hours for the tennis center, located at 601 S. River St., are as follows: Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“We will be practicing social distancing with no more than 10 people allowed in the center at any time,” Calhoun Recreation Department Director Kim Townsend said. “Our playgrounds are still closed, but the bathrooms will be open at the center for the public to use. Again, they will have to follow social distancing guidelines.”
Playgrounds and the city dog park will remain closed for the time being, as will the pool and ball fields. Townsend said the goal opening date for those facilities is June 1. Sports tournaments are looking at a mid-June start date at the earliest.
Once the pool reopens, Townsend said it will not be a free-for-all. Social distancing guidelines will still be followed strictly, and guests will be required to sign up for sessions before showing up to swim to ensure that the facility will not be overbooked.
“We’re going to open for several swimming sessions throughout the day, and we won’t do more than 25 people at the pool at any given time,” she said. “With that, we will have it set up so you can go online and pay for a spot or call our office and pay over the phone.”
The pool will not be available as a party rental space this summer, per state guidelines.
“We’ve been getting a lot of questions from people about when things will reopen and why they haven’t been reopened yet,” Townsend said. “We’re really happy about how excited people are to get back out and do things, but we just ask for patience from everyone as we try to follow all the guidelines for keeping us all safe and healthy.”