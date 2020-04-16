The American Public Power Association (APPA) recently recognized the City of Calhoun with the 2019 Award for Exceptional Electric Reliability, making it the only public power utility in the state to be recognized as one of the most reliable electric systems in the country.
APPA, which represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities, compares public power utilities with the data every utility in the country is required to submit to the U.S. Energy Information Administration to determine the winners of the award. It is judged by outage time and is measured using the System Average Interruption Duration, which is defined as the average interruption duration, in minutes, for all customers served.
The average outage time for all U.S. electric utilities, excluding major events like storms, is 143 minutes per year. Calhoun's average outage time is just 33 minutes per year.
"We have received other national awards in the past, but this one is particularly special because we are the only people in Georgia who got it," said Utility Department Director Larry Vickery. "It is my duty to recognize those who work in that department for the work they do and have done to keep it going so well. Jeff Defoor has gone well beyond the call of what is normal and is doing wonderful things with that department."
Jeff Defoor serves as the director of Electric Utilities for the City of Calhoun. He said Thursday that he is proud of the exceptional service the department provides to the community and credited that service to the employees who work so hard to keep the lights glowing, even in storms and during late nights.
"We do it because we all have a common purpose, which is our community. We look at everyone like they are our family and do our work for them," Defoor said. "This is their community, and they want to make sure everything runs as smoothly as possible. These are our families, our plants, our restaurants, our homes. If there's an outage here, it's personal."
Defoor said that "community" focus has never been more clear than now. The employees within the department are focused and committed to having minimal disruptions to service as possible always, but particularly during the duration of the pandemic.
"A lot of things are uncertain right now in the world, so people are scared and there's a sense that things aren't really normal," Defoor said. "But we are going to work hard to keep the lights on and hopefully return some of that normalcy to our community. That's our commitment."