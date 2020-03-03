Each year, teachers at Calhoun Primary School and Calhoun Elementary School submit one piece of student writing for the annual Young Georgia Authors competition. From these submissions, a winner is chosen at each grade level to advance to the next level of competition, where their writing will be judged among submissions from other school districts at the RESA level.
The writing that is chosen as the RESA level winner will then advance to the state level Young Georgia Authors competition. Multiple students from each grade level were chosen to have their writing entered in the competition for CPS and CES, and then a winner from each grade was picked.
“We are very proud of our young writers and proudly recognize their work as they uphold our Calhoun City Schools standard of excellence,” said Jennie Coker, school and community relations director.
The purpose of the Young Georgia Authors (YGA) writing competition is to encourage students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics. This competition has been engaging Georgia students for more than two decades and is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools, grades K-12. The competition is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors (GLAS) and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education.
The CES and CPS participants and winners were:
Kindergarten: Clarissa Revels (grade level winner), Ryan Robbins, Zainab Qureshi, Evvie Stiefel, Elijah Sullivan, Nabila Basir, Caroline Nasco, Drew Baxter, Alexis Sanchez Centeno (not pictured), Ariella Hernandez, Maebry Stepp, Dali McGowan and Sawyer McMahan (not pictured)
First grade: Aylor Hood (grade level winner), Kate Ramirez, Neidelynn Perez Linares, Riley Adcock, Emma Gonzalez, McKenna Brannon, Brylie Carter, Nicklas Michels, Alecsia Ruiz, Julian Trammell, Mia Tate, Violet Coombe and Kayden Horn
Second grade: Joey Errickson (grade level winner), Atticus Stephens, Moss, Mashburn, John Weitz, Abby Anderson, Diego Rivera, Shelby Slater, Jude Burnett, Haylee Zavala, Maygen Smith (not pictured), Callen Robertston and Bryce Roberts
Third grade: Tanisha Venkatesu (grade level winner), , Molly Walraven, Niobe Brito, Alana Andrews, Jax Sumner, Dominic Jackson, Noah Riley, Kaylee Stone, Marley Hall, Ben Jordan and Herman Chen
Fourth grade: Brianna Sarmiento (grade level winner), Annalyn Purdy, Jaileen Cortes Castro, Lily Harmon, Daemien Grover, Khloe Howard, Oaklen McDaniel, Addison White, Charlize Brown, Abby Ortiz, Allyson Gonzalez-Godoy and Kathryn Land
Firth grade: Zelly Avery-Duncan (grade level winner), Sami Baig, Cate Rutland, Dani Aparicio, Emma Mullins, Marleigh Keene, Valeri Tewelow, Sawyer Robinson, Samantha Adams, Aniya Herbert and Joseph Jones