Calhoun Police Department detectives want to hear from anyone who might have information related to a burglary of the Checkers drive through restaurant on Highway 53 near Interstate 75.
According to a release from the department, someone entered the building on Monday between 12:55 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. by breaking the lock on the men’s exterior bathroom door. Once inside the building, the person appears to have pried open a safe and damaged a keypad in the process.
No information about the amount of money was provided.
Anyone with information related to the burglary is asked to contact Det. Lt. David Nelson at the Calhoun Police Department.