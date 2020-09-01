The Calhoun Police Department recovered a stolen motorcycle and arrested the rider after a traffic stop because the man was not wearing a helmet.
According to CPD and Gordon County jail records, Jason Andrew Pratchard, of Aurora, Indiana, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
Records indicate that Pratchard was driving on Highway 53 near Lovers Lane when an officer observed that he was not wearing a helmet. After stopping Pratchard at the Interstate 75 northbound on ramp, the officer learned the that Pratchard did not have a license, the tag on the motorcycle was not registered to the vehicle, and the VIN showed the motorcycle had been reported stolen in Indiana.
The CPD report indicated that additional charges of no helmet, no license, no insurance and concealing the identity of a vehicle by tag were forthcoming.
At the time of the report, officials had been unable to locate the owner of the motorcycle as listed with the VIN.