A man who was already wanted by the Calhoun Police Department after fleeing on foot from a traffic stop that resulted in multiple drug arrests is now behind bars and facing additional charges after running from and fighting with police officers.
According to CPD records, Octavius Terrance Curtis, 32, of 130 Ashland Park Blvd., Rome, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Monday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, battery against a police officer, interference with government property and four counts of obstruction.
Curtis, who told officers he ran because he was on parole, was wanted after running from a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 22. He told police that cocaine and a digital scale found during that stop were not his but that he was trying to help someone sell the drug. He was also previously wanted on a larceny charge.
On Monday, police received information about Curtis's location and found him walking in the area of Cove Street and Mac Avenue. Curtis took off running, crossing through a yard and into the woods. Officers caught up with him and took him to the ground, with one officer hitting a fence in the process.
Curtis continued to struggle with officers but they got him into handcuffs and back to a police car. A search of his person turned up a black sock hidden in his underwear that contained a glass smoking pipe with suspected meth inside.
Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene to check out Curtis and an officer who sustained a cut behind his ear and cuts on his arm during the altercation. A radio microphone valued at $80 was also damaged during the fight.
This is not Curtis's first contact with local police. He was wanted for a hit and run in August of 2016, and he has at least 13 previous arrests since 2004. His previous charges include violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, aggravated assault, obstruction of law enforcement officers, public indecency, sexual battery, burglary, theft by taking and another hit and run from 2010.