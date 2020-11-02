Detectives with the Calhoun Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a man caught on security cameras robbing the Dollar Tree on W.C. Bryant Parkway in Calhoun on Sunday evening.
According to information released by the CPD, a black man entered the store with a black handgun just before 7 p.m. Sunday, threatened the employees and forced them into the office. While there, he took the employees phones and destroyed the store's phone line.
The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5'5 in height,
medium build, with short hair that curls on the side. He was wearing a gray hoodie, black jeans and had his face covered with a face mask. The suspect left the area, walking west on W.C. Bryant Parkway.
The man may possibly be accompanied by a white woman that was driving a
red pickup truck.
If anyone has information about the robbery or on the identity of the suspect,
they are asked to call Det. Kevin Sutton at 706-602-5182.
Information received by the Calhoun Police Department is held strictly
confidential.