The Calhoun Police Department received two separate grants this week from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) totaling more than $57,000.
The department received a $37,244 grant and another for $19,874.24, Chief Tony Pyle announced.
The $37,244 grant was awarded based on the department’s partnership with the GOHS in helping to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities across the state of Georgia.
“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages and enforcement campaigns aimed at bringing our state one step closer to that goal.”
Pyle said he’s proud of his patrol and traffic division and the work they provide the community.
“I am very proud of our patrol/traffic division officers for their determination to make the streets of Calhoun safe for our citizens. I believe the awarding of this grant reflects the efforts and dedication of these officers,” he said.
As law enforcement partners in the Operation Zero Tolerance DUI and Click It or Ticket seatbelt campaigns, the Calhoun Police Department will also conduct mobilizations throughout the year in coordination with GOHS’s year-round waves of high visibility patrols, multi-jurisdictional sobriety checkpoints.
The grant will continue through September of 2021.
The other GOHS grant, for $19,874.24, was awarded in recognition of the CPD’s lifesaving work as the coordinating agency of GOHS’s Mountain Area Traffic Enforcement Network. There are 16 traffic enforcement networks across the state that help enforce Georgia’s year round safety belt, speed and impaired driving campaigns.
The Mountain Area Traffic Enforcement Network includes law enforcement agencies in 10 counties, which include Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Bartow and Polk.
The coordinator in the Mountain Area traffic enforcement network region will coordinate year-round waves of high visibility, concentrated patrols, multi-jurisdictional roadchecks and sobriety checkpoints as a partner in campaigns such as Click It or Ticket, Drive Sober or Get Pulled over and 100 Days of Summer HEAT.
For more information about the Calhoun Police Department’s award, contact Officer Christy Nicholson at 706-629-1234. For more information on the grant program, call 404-656 6996 or visit www.gahighwaysafety.org.