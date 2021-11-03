The current Calhoun Police Department building, 200 N. Wall St., was built in 1928 and at one time served as a post office. It will be replaced as the main CPD office once the McDaniel Station Road complex is completed.
The City of Calhoun's Police Department announced on Oct. 28 that it has been awarded another major traffic enforcement grant in the amount of $20,970.40 from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety in Atlanta.
The Calhoun Police Department received the grant in recognition of its lifesaving work as the coordinating agency of GOHS's TEN Mountain Area Traffic Enforcement Network. There are sixteen traffic enforcement networks across the state that help enforce Georgia's year-round safety belt, speed and impaired driving campaigns.
"With the increase in the number of persons killed in traffic crashes in Georgia and across the nation over the last year, the Governor's Office of Highway Safety is working with partners like PAC to implement programs designed to stop the risky driving behaviors that are contributing to a majority of our serious-injury and fatality crashes," Allen Poole, Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety said. "Many of the fatal traffic crashes on our roads are preventable, and we will continue to work with our educational and enforcement partners to develop programs and initiatives that are designed to get Georgia to our goal of zero traffic deaths."
The TEN Mountain Traffic Enforcement Network includes law enforcement agencies in 10 counties, which include Dade, Whitfield, Catoosa, Walker, Murray, Chattooga, Gordon, Floyd, Bartow, and Polk.
Chief Tony Pyle states, "The Calhoun Police Department's Traffic Enforcement Officers are diligent in their efforts to make the streets of Calhoun and Gordon County safe for our motorists and pedestrians. The grant funds awarded to our agency will be very beneficial in the ongoing efforts to keep our Georgia streets safe here in Gordon County and Calhoun."
The coordinator in the TEN Mountain Area traffic enforcement network region will coordinate year-round waves of high visibility, concentrated patrols, multi-jurisdictional road-checks and sobriety checkpoints as a partner in campaigns such as Click It or Ticket, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and 100 Days of Summer HEAT.
For more information on the Calhoun Police Department's award, contact Sergeant Christy Nicholson at 706-629-1234 or cnicholson@calnet-ga.net. For more information on the grant program, call 404-656-6996 or visit gahighwaysafety.org.