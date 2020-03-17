The Calhoun Police Department said officers will be conducting business as normal during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but that residents in need of police assistance have the option of filing a report by phone in some situations.
The following statement was released from the Calhoun Police Department on Tuesday:
In reference to the National Emergency situation concerning the COVID-19 virus, Chief Tony Pyle would like to reassure the Citizens of Calhoun that we (CPD) will conduct service as usual for all emergency situations.
Also for those not wanting to venture out or who may have self-quarantined during this period we are offering the availability to file a non-emergency incident report over the phone by calling E911’s non-emergency numbers. (706-629-0911 or 706-602-0911) Callers will be connected to an officer who will determine if the event in question qualifies for an over the phone incident report.
ALL EMERGENCY CALLS FOR SERVICE SHOULD BE MADE USING STANDARD PROTOCAL (SIMPLY DAILING 911)
“Our top priority is the safety and security of the citizens of Calhoun. We continue to make improvements to keep our schools and community safe. One of these accomplishments include: preparing our officers to respond to any emergency situation under any circumstance,” said Pyle.