The Calhoun Police Department arrested a pair of out-of-state individuals after finding them inside a couple of stolen vehicles at the Love's on Belwood Road early Monday morning.
According to Gordon County jail records: Alexander Thomas Amaral, 25, of 38 W. 31st St., New York, New York, and Ethan Jorge St. Laurent, 19, of 111 Division St., Apt. 2E, Fall River, Massachusetts, were both booked on the charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Other charges listed on the CPD report included theft by bringing stolen goods into the state, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence and forgery in the second degree.
Police were called to the gas station at about 3 a.m. Monday about two people acting suspiciously inside the store. Before police arrived the two men exited the store an entered separate vehicles -- a silver Toyota Prius and a white Toyota Tundra.
Officers ran the tags on the vehicles while speaking to the men and the one on the Prius came back stolen from New Jersey. The tag on the Tundra had not been reported stolen, but it belonged to a Ford Econoline van registered to a hotel in Whitfield County.
After running the VINs on the vehicles, police learned the Prius had been reported stolen in Jersey City, New Jersey, while the Tundra had been reported stolen in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Aramal told officers that he and St. Laurent were cousins, and they both said they were headed to Florida.
Police found a tool used to unlock car doors, called a slim jim, inside the trunk of the Prius, as well as a counterfeit $100 bill inside a wallet in the car.
Both men remained in jail Tuesday morning.