091422_TCT_CHSfootball1.jpg

Calhoun junior running back Caden Williams looks for the end zone Friday night against Cedartown.

 Tim Godbee

The Calhoun High School football is 2-2 on the year with their last non-region game coming this Friday night when they go to Sonoraville.

And those two losses have come to two ranked teams that could very well be playing for state championships come November with one loss to 6A Blessed Trinity and the other last Friday night to mighty 4A Cedartown, 21-7, at Phil Reeve Stadium.

