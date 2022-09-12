The Calhoun High School football is 2-2 on the year with their last non-region game coming this Friday night when they go to Sonoraville.
And those two losses have come to two ranked teams that could very well be playing for state championships come November with one loss to 6A Blessed Trinity and the other last Friday night to mighty 4A Cedartown, 21-7, at Phil Reeve Stadium.
So it would seem that there is nothing to be ashamed of in losing to those schools, who stand a combined 7-0, because they’re really, really good and by the end of the current season, could be placed under the label of great. But that doesn’t mean that head coach Clay Stephenson and his staff have to accept it.
“We know we’ve lost to two very good teams and there is no shame in losing to those schools, but we play to win so to come up short, no matter who we’re playing, is disappointing,” he said. “We feel like in both games, we made some plays here and there and we did some good things, but we didn’t do enough good things consistently to win those games and that’s always disappointing.”
Against Cedartown, they had over 300 yards in total offense and quarterback Trey Townsend hooked up with a few different receivers on long-distance plays, but they couldn’t quite get the ball in the end zone except for one time.
“We had some opportunities, we just didn’t do enough to finish drives,” Stephenson said. “We had some big-chunk plays, and we got inside their 30 a couple of times, but didn’t execute like we needed to when we got close and it cost us. So we’ve got to do a better job of finishing these drives. I mean Cedartown is a very good defensive football team, but we hurt ourselves a couple of times at key moments and that kept from us scoring except for the one time.”
Cedartown also made a few big plays and were threatening several times, but would only cross the goal line twice until they put the game away with a touchdown catch in the final 100 seconds.
“I thought the defense played well,” Stephenson said. “I thought they flew around and made some plays, especially when Cedartown got close (to the goal line). But Cedartown, which I believe is a state championship contender, is just a real different type of offense to go up against. They’ve got a talented quarterback with some very good receivers but they’ve also got a 260-pound running back that they just slam you with. And they were bleeding the clock between plays. They were running it all the way down to the one or two second mark before they would snap it, so it’s an offense that’s just a different style. But I thought we did a good job of getting enough stops to give us a chance.
“They got close (to the goal line) one time early in the game and we were able to force them into a field goal, which they missed. They got down there a couple of more times and we were able to keep them out. So we were in a bend-but-don’t break mentality all night long, which kept us in the game. But at some point, we knew we needed to score a couple of more times to win it and we just weren’t able to quite do that.”
He said he believes his guys are getting better with each week.
“I do think we’re improving,” Stephenson said. “We had a lot of guys at the beginning of the season who had never taken a snap at the varsity level and now those kids are all playing well. I feel like we’ve played four very good football teams and we have another one coming up this Friday, so we need to keep improving. And I feel like we have to play our best football game so far this year Friday night to end the non-Region schedule here like we hope to.”
He said the key to beating the Phoenix is trying to force some turnovers because their offense is tough to stop.
“I feel like we need to get some takeaways,” Stephenson said. “We didn’t get any last week. I mean we were able to turn (Cedartown) away a few times, but if we could have forced a turnover or two, it might have made things a little different. Sonoraville has a good team and they have shown a big-play ability offensively with a number of guys and they hit on a few big plays last week (against LaFayette), so i feel like we need to try and create some turnovers. And I think we need to get better yet as the season goes along here.”
The Yellow Jaackets will be off next week and then kickoff their Region 7-5A schedule on Friday, Sept. 30.