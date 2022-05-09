The 7-5A All-Region soccer team has been released and both the Calhoun High Schools boys and girls teams were well-represented.
Blessed Trinity, which made it to the 5A state semifinals in both the boys and girls' bracket last month, dominated both the boys and girls listings with at least six boys and six more girls earning All-Region first team status and both Titans teams were the undefeated 7-5A champions.
While BT did sweep most of the specialty awards like Player and Coach of the Year, on the girls side, Calhoun junior goalie Tatum Bellinger was named the Region goalkeeper of the year for her outstanding work between the pipes this year.
In 16 games this past winter and spring, Tatum gave up just 20 goals or just over one a game. Since the Yellow Jackets didn't score many more goals than that, Bellinger's play, along with defenders in front of her, kept their team in the game and gave them a chance to win.
She was also the person who was in goal during the team's five shutout wins this year with two of them coming in the crucial Region 7-5A matches.
While the team had just one player make the All-Region first team in Bellinger, head coach Taylor Sumrall's team had four girls named to the second team.
Junior defender Sara Beth Dupree, senior midfielder Jasmine Rodriguez, sophomore midfielder Jenna Brennan and senior forward Melany Sanchez were the quartet of girls that were voted to the All-Region second group.
And Rodriguez, who is easily recognizable on the field because she wears a knee brace the size of a water tank during games, will continue her soccer career next year at Shorter University, after inking her letter-of-intent to play college soccer there starting next year.
The Calhoun girls also had two more girls who received honorable mention.
Senior midfielder Kenadi Morgan and junior midfielder Sofia Campa were those two Lady Yellow Jackets that were recognized by the league's coaches.
The Lady Jackets were 7-7-2 this year and were second in the 7-5A with a 4-1 record as their only setback came to Blessed Trinity.
On the boys side, six boys were honored by the coaches with three of those being seniors and three being juniors that will be the foundation head coach Tino Hernandez will build the 2023 team around.
Senior athlete Julian Santiago was the lone Calhoun player named to the All-Region first team.
Santiago was one of the team's senior leaders and he played a few different positions on the field this year and played them all very well -- hence his receiving a first-team nod as an athlete.
Calhoun had four players voted onto the second team.
Senior goalkeeper Carlos Orozco, senior center-midfielder Mikie Lopez, junior wing Nathan Soto, and junior defender Gannon Hood were those four players.
The loss of the two seniors will be big for Calhoun next year as Orozco has been a three-year starter for the team and another one of the program's leaders.
Lopez was the team's leading scorer this past season with over 10 goals and the team will be looking for someone to pick up that slack.
Junior wing Christian Delgado was the Calhoun player who received All-Region honorable mention.
Hernandez had a young team in his first year as head coach of the program, but he had a bottom line goal and that was to make the playoffs and the Yellow Jackets did that as the third-place team in Region 7.
The team made progress as the year went along and they ended the regular season by playing the Who's Who of Georgia High School soccer, but Hernandez said it will definitely make them better down the line.
They were 3-2 in Region 7-5A and lost in the first round of the GHSA playoffs in their first appearance in the postseason since 2018.