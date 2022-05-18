The Calhoun High School boys golf team placed 10th Tuesday at the GHSA 5A state tournament at Okefenokee County Club in Blackshear.
The Yellow Jackets had a 324 on the first day Monday as a team and then had a 329 in the second round on Tuesday to end with a 653 for tenth place.
Starr's Mill, which had three of the top eight finishers, is the 2022 5A state champ, shooting a team score of 585 to finish 14 shots ahead of 5A state runner-up Wayne County, which had a 585.
Starr's Mill was the only school in the field to break 300 as a team on both days of play. The Mill had a 286 on Day One and a 299 the second day as they and Wayne County were the only teams to shoot better than 600.
Woodward Academy was third with a 601, shooting a 300 on Monday and a 301 on Tuesday and they were six shots better than Cartersville, which was fourth with a 607, and eight shots better than Northgate, which took fifth with a 609.
Ethan Lunsford, who was the 5A Section 4 winner, again led Calhoun, shooting two rounds of 77 for a 154 score.
Playing on the men's White course on Monday, Lunsford birdied the first hole and then went par with a four on the second to begin his day. He would have two more birdies on the day -- on the eighth and and 12th holes -- and shoot par on eight more.
And he shot a 38 on the front nine and a 39 on the back.
Tuesday, playing on the men's Black course, Lunsford again birdied his first hole with a 3, but had bogies on four of his next five. From there, he regrouped and had a bogey or par on seven of the final 10 holes to get the same score he had the day before.
And after a 39 through the first nine, Lunsford had a 38 on the second nine.
Hayden Jackson was second for the Yellow Jackets with a 36-hole score of 160 and he was second individually for Calhoun both Monday and Tuesday.
Jackson shot an 81 over the first 18 holes and then had a 79 for the Jackets' final round over 80 to hit 160.
He had two birdies on the day and one of those was the Par-3 17th, which he finished off in just two shots. That helped him out on the back nine as he had a 37 on the front nine and then a 44 on the back. He would also hit par on half of the 18 holes.
It went the other way for him on Tuesday, with Jackson having a 42 on the front nine and a 37 on the back. He had two birdies -- on the 10th and 13th hole -- and par on five others.
Ryan Hood was third on the first day as the Yellow Jackets, like all the full teams, had six shooters eligible to count in the scoring, which is based on the best four scores. Hood had an 82 on Monday and looked like he was going to shoot even lower after securing a 38 on the first nine holes.
Hood had a two-day score of 172 after shooting a 90 in the second round.
Sophomore Beau Black was the team's fourth scorer on Days One and Two. Black was two shots in back of Hood on Monday, ending with an 84 and then had an 87 Tuesday for a 171.
Black went even par on six on the first nine holes on Monday for a 39 on the back nine, but he had an 45 on the back nine for his 84.
That included a birdie on the Par-3 17th, which he needed only two shots to pull the ball out of the cup. It was his only birdie of the first round.
Connor Miles was third for Calhoun on Tuesday, shooting an 86 and he would finish with a 174 altogether after he had an 88 on Monday.
Miles had five pars in the round and three of those came on the Par-3 holes, which were the seventh, 14th, and 17th.
Reece Hood was Calhoun's sixth golfer and he ended the two days with a score of 186. Hood had a 96 on the first day and then took six shots off that with a 90 on Tuesday.
Lee Smith of Ware County was the 5A individual state champ, shooting a 5-under par 139 for two days. He had a 1-under par 71 the first day and then had a 4-under 68 on Tuesday to finish with the only score below 140.
Kyle Bachkosky of Starr's Mill shot a 141 for second place as he had one of the four rounds under 70. He had an even-par 72 on Monday and then a sizzling 69 on Tuesday for the silver medal.
A 142 was third and a 144 was fourth with two golfers tying for fifth place with a 145.
Starr's Mill Thomas Reininger led the field after Monday with a first-round 5-under 67, but he had a 78 Tuesday to be one of the two guys that tied for fifth place.
Three more boys had scores of 149 or lower.
Lunsford's 154 left him a four-way tie for 21st place overall.