If you have contact with a City of Calhoun Police officer during the month of November you may notice something out of the ordinary ... facial hair.
Calhoun police will be participating in the “No Shave November Challenge” for the third time since its inception in 2009. Officers will donate 20 dollars each to participate in this event and will be allowed to grow a goatee or full beard for 30 days.
This is a way for officers to give back to the community that they serve and also have a bit of fun in the process. An award will be given to the officer with the best beard, and this will be determined by a post to the CPD Facebook page that will allow citizens to vote for their favorite beard.
“This idea was presented to me by Officer Fernando Olmedo as a way to raise money for children in need during the holidays. I am challenging all our officers to participate in this event, and I will personally donate and additional $100 in the name of the officer that wins the best beard award,” Chief Tony Pyle said.
100% of the money raised will be donated to help provide a very merry Christmas to kids who otherwise may not have a Christmas at all.