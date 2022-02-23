The Calhoun High School baseball team is off to a terrific start.
Under new head coach Beau Edwards, the Yellow Jackets have won their first five games, including a 4-0 no-hit victory over neighboring Sonoraville Tuesday afternoon at home.
"We're rocking and rolling right now," Edwards said. "We've got a lot of young guys that are playing very well right now and every day they're coming out and just playing hard. A lot of the guys are utility guys in that we can use them at different times in different spots, which we have been doing, and so far it's worked really well. But these first couple of weeks of the season, the kids have done a good job."
He says this group doesn't give up or give in at any time.
"I think the biggest thing for us has been that we just don't quit," Edwards said. "These kids just keep playing, no matter what. We've had a couple of games this year where we were down and we were able to come back and get the win and it was because we didn't quit.
"We kept fighting. We kept battling at the plate and we kept making our pitches and in the end, we were able to get the job done. That tells me this group isn't ever really out of a game because they just keep fighting and that's good to see because, to me, you're never out of a game and you never finish off a game until that last out is recorded."
They have been very busy to start the season with five games played in eight days between last Monday and Tuesday when they shutout Sonoraville.
They started the season with a home-and-away series against Northwest Whitfield last week, first defeating the Bruins, 10-6, at Chip Henderson Field on Monday and then going to Whitfield County on Wednesday to take a 4-1 victory over the hosts in the rematch.
"It was good to start the season with a couple of wins," Edwards said. "That was our goal going into that series with them and Northwest has a good team. But it was really two totally different types of games. The first game, we were hitting the ball well, but we were also give up some hits and they were able to put a few more runs on the board than we would like to see.
"And in that second game, both teams' pitchers really tightened things up. I thought we definitely pitched much better and we were able to muster up enough runs to get the win. But it was a good way to start the season, beating what i think is a pretty good team twice."
Then last weekend, the Calhoun baseball team traveled south to Brunswick and defeated a pair of top 10 6A teams Saturday, knocking off first River Ridge, 7-4 that morning and then South Effingham, 9-4, that evening before traveling over 300 miles home.
"One thing I like to do early in the season is play the best competition I can find," Edwards said. "We want to play these ranked teams and we want to play these teams that have high expectations like we do, because I think facing a high level of competition makes you better as a team.
"So that is why we wanted to play in the Brunswick tournament to face that good competition. And that's why we played Northweast and that's why we played Sonoraville. We want to see good teams before we start our Region against the Cass's and the BT's of the world."
He said both teams were solid.
"It felt good to beat two very good teams," Edwards said. "River Ridge tried to get us with some trick plays. They tried to trick us with some pick-off moves and a couple of other things, but the kids didn't get bothered by it. They just kept playing.
"And South Effingham was more of a back-and-forth pitcher's dual type of game. We didn't break it open until (late in the game), so the final score isn't real indicative of what type of game it really was. But we had the one big inning and it came late when we needed it, so that was good to see."
He said they were able to get on the bus near the Atlantic Ocean and make that long trek home tired, but thrilled with winning their first four games.
"Overall, our pitching was good against, I thought, three teams that can really swing it," Edwards said. "We swung the balls well and hit the ball hard, I thought, but we hit a lot of them right at somebody, so we're looking for those good swings,we just want to start hitting them where the defense is standing, so we'll keep working on that. But any time you can get four wins against quality opponents in a week, you've got to be pleased with it."
He said they don't have a set lineup and probably never will as he likes to use a lot of players and also tries to mix-and-match certain hitters to get certain matchups.
"We've used five different lineups in our first five games and we probably won't use the same lineup at any point," Edwards said. "I feel like we've got a lot of guys that offensively, can do different things and we want to take advantage of that. If we have a hitter that we know is good against a certain type of pitcher, then we'll use that. But if we know we're facing a guy that a certain hitter may struggle with, we're deep enough to go with someone else. But we will use, probably, a different lineup every game."
At the moment, their current top four pitchers are three freshman and junior Cooper Evans, who got the start in two of their first five games. Freshman Andrew Purdy, freshman left-hander Avery Shiflett, and freshman Jax Bishop are the trio that had the other starts.
"They're young, but they're talented," Edwards said. "And we've kind of thrown in the fire but they've responded very well. I think all of them have pitched well and they're getting the experience they need right now. But I know it's unusual to have that many freshmen in the rotation, but we feel like these guys can handle it and so far, they have."
The Calhoun coaching staff is trying to stretch them out so they can go deep into games if they're pitching well, but so far they have used three or four guys in every game because they are trying to see their moundmen in action.
The Yellow Jackets get very busy this week with seven games in seven days. They are at Gordon Lee High School Saturday near the Tennessee line to play Model and then Gordon Lee before they return home Monday to face Dalton. Then on Tuesday, they go to Rockmart before they have three games in 24 hours at Tift County High School starting Friday afternoon against a team from Florida.
"I want to see us just continue to work on getting better at playing the game of baseball," Edwards said. "It's a game that can humble you very quickly, so how you react and respond to that is very important.
"But we've got a lot of tough games coming in and coming in a short amount of time so I want to continue to see us go out and continue to battle and continue to compete. We are off to a good start, but we've got a long way to go and we've just got to keep working."
The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to begin the Region 7-5A schedule Tuesday, March 15 at Cartersville.